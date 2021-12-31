Canada Goose Tiny Home Doesn't Feel Tiny at All, It Fits a Standalone Tub, Sleeps 8 People

Built by Canadian manufacturer Mint Tiny House, Canada Goose is the company’s most luxurious and expensive tiny house model. It is the most spacious one as well, being suitable for families of up to 8 members.
Mint Tiny House sells its tiny house RVs and Park models all over Canada and the U.S. The Canadian manufacturer has been on the market for over seven years now, striving to maintain the feel of a traditional home with all its products. One of our favorite things about Mint is the fact that it allows clients to customize their tiny house down to the last nail.
If you’re looking for something tinier and more affordable from Mint, you might want to check out its other models, the Loft Edition and the Napa Edition. The former sleeps four to six people, while the latter, only two to three.
But back to our Goose, this tiny home doesn’t feel tiny at all, once you set foot inside. The house comes in two versions: one that is 38 ft (11.5 m) long, which offers 358 sq ft (33 sq m) of space, and one that is 41 ft (12.4 m) long and offers 392 sq ft (36.4 sq m) of space. Designed with a bedroom you can stand up in, over the gooseneck hitch, it is still spacious enough for two full-size lofts, among others.
No matter which one you go for, Mint gives you the option to choose your features and there are a lot of options to choose from to build the perfect tiny house both in and out. There are different color templates for the exterior, including gray, white, sage, beige, or you can throw in another $1,000 for a custom color. The same goes for the color of the roof, with up to five color options available.
Your Canada Goose can look any way you want to, with or without a skylight (or two, or three…), with French doors or an additional single door (a single entry door is included in the base price), with or without vinyl flooring, rustic or standard lighting, and so much more.
You get to choose the windows for the two fool-size lofts included, how to design your kitchen from the countertop material and color to the sink type. You can do the same with the bathroom, which can come with a traditional flush toilet, a composting one, a 5 ft standalone tub, or tiled showers with glass doors.
There are a lot of other extras you can add, including a washer/dryer combo, a solar conduit, and more. You can take a peek at all the available features here.
Mint’s Canada Goose tiny home starts at $123,379.
