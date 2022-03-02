Kupersmit Is a Modern Tiny Home That Seeks to Redefine Compact Living

For many, a tiny house on wheels means freedom – freedom to go anywhere and anytime without leaving the comfort of their home behind. That's what Kupersmit plans to offer, a tiny mobile living space filled with all the amenities that are usually associated with a big home.
Recently introduced by Florida-based Movable Roots, Kupersmit is a custom-built house on wheels that measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length, and it's 2.6 ft (meters) wide. That might not sound like a lot, but it actually offers around 335 sq ft (31 sq meters) of living space because it comes with a lofted bedroom as well.
The model shown by Movable Roots was designed to fit the owner's specific needs. It has a beautiful, well-equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, an upstairs bedroom, and a nice bathroom.
Right as you step foot inside, you're welcomed by a modern interior that cleverly uses the available space. Plenty of windows let the light bathe the indoor areas, which make the whole house appear even bigger thanks to the white walls. The L-shaped kitchen features some white cabinets as well. There's a large refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a sink with quartz countertops.
The living room comes with a couch that turns into a placed into the front of a cozy fireplace. Next to it, you'll find a set of stairs with storage spaces that lead up to the loft, which features a queen-sized bed and a custom-made dresser.
Next to the bathroom is the laundry station, which has plenty of cabinets and a washer/dryer combo. The bathroom has a walk-in shower with a glass enclosure and a spa rain shower head. A nice teal glass sink and black fittings adorn the vanity. There's also a toiled with space behind for the cat's litter box.
Movable Roots hasn't specified the price for Kupersmit. However, it's worth noting pricing depends on the size, style, and finishes chosen by the customer. Usually, the prices for a turnkey home from Movable Roots range between $100K and $200K.
