Tadpole Tiny House Is the World’s First Tiny to Double as a Car Carrier, Quite Elegant

The tiny in question is called Tadpole Tiny House and it’s one of the most recent projects from Build Tiny. The New Zealand-based company has a reputation for delivering custom turnkey projects that defy even the most optimistic expectations and the norm for tiny living, but this one probably has them all beat.
The Tadpole is small and, for once, not meant as a permanent residence. Instead, it has surprising double functionality as a car transporter, because the owners it was built for wanted something they could still use to haul their vintage rides in. They already have a log cabin-like tiny they use with friends and family, and they wanted an additional guest room.
It was delivered to them as the Tadpole, the perfect, versatile tiny that could also work as a home office or, under certain conditions, a mobile home. But the highest selling point of the Tadpole is that it can be removed from the trailer so that it can be loaded up with a car. Whenever the owners need to move one of their cars, they simply unbolt the house from the trailer and jack it up, pulling the trailer from underneath.
sleeping guests.
Speaking of guests, up to three people can comfortably take shelter inside for shorter stretches. As noted above, this 7-foot-long (2.1-meter) tiny is not designed as a permanent residence, but as a guest house. With a steel frame, vinyl cladding with cedar walls, double-glazed aluminum windows, and poplar core plywood interior, it’s cozy and elegant, and still very airy despite its small footprint.
The rear is taken up by the bedroom area, while the centrally-located living houses a sofa that can easily sleep another adult, if need be. The kitchen area is on the basic side and that too is an overstatement, but it still has a microwave, small fridge and freezer combo, sink and cabinetry, and there is plenty of shelving around to store the basics for a few days. The bathroom is on the front end, behind a pocket door: it’s just as small as the other areas, but it has a small sink on a wooden vanity, a composting toilet, and a shower.
Opposite the kitchen area is a small dining nook for two, which can also work as an office. It will be an office with a view, and that view can change depending on where you tow it next. How’s that for working remotely?
off-grid capability later on. It was delivered fully furnished, as a turnkey build.
Build Tiny boasts that this is the world’s first tiny house with car carrier functionality, and it could be an accurate claim, if only for the fact that we have no way of checking. But what we can say with certainty is that Tadpole adds value to the idea of tiny living through double functionality. It also stands out as an elegant and welcoming tiny, the kind that this particular builder has a solid reputation of delivering.
As for pricing, there’s no word on that. Before you get too excited, though, you should know that Build Tiny’s turnkey homes are on the expensive side – think upwards of $100,000. Tadpole is probably no different.
