Harley-Davidson Alien Looks Like It Fell off a Spaceship

From the East of this planet to its West, and from North to South, everyone seems to have fallen in love with motorcycles made in Milwaukee. Sure, there are other makes out there, and people buy plenty of those as well, but none is as successful in inciting imagination as Harley-Davidson.
Our journey through the world of custom motorcycles has made all of the above blatantly clear. We didn’t do a headcount, of course, but just Google custom motorcycle wherever you are on this world, and there’s a good chance something Harley-related will pop up.
If you happen to live in Europe’s Estonia and do that, the name Fredy Jaates should be right up there in the list of results. We’re talking about a guy with a real passion for V-Rods, (and an even higher passion for chrome) who has in his portfolio over 40 Harley customs (and about 20 Buells, and some 12 cars to top them all off).
We’ve talked about Jaates before, and we do it again this weekend with the thing we have here. We nicknamed it after the thing's wheels, like we usually do when talking about Jaates builds, and in this case, that name is Alien.
Quite fitting, one might say, given how the many chromed bits used to put it together (over 20 of them, complementing the vast quantities of chrome and silver paint used for the wheels, frame, engine, and fuel tank) make it look like it was dropped on Earth from an alien spaceship.
The massive, sculpted two-wheeler rides on a 19-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch piece at the rear, makes use of a front fork lowering kit for an aggressive stance, and deploys a CFR exhaust.
The performance of the source 2003 V-Rod was modified as well, being gifted with Screamin’ Eagle Pro throttle body, injectors, and cams - yet we are not being told how much beefier compared to stock the motorcycle is now.
We also have no info on the cost of the build, but for those willing to have something like this made, cost is probably not an issue.
