Pétillante Tiny House Balances Rustic-Chic Elements With Modern Simplicity

You can easily recognize the work of French manufacturer Baluchon. Its tiny mobile homes generally combine the cozy feel of a cabin with the modern convenience of a high-end apartment. The builder's latest custom tiny house follows the same design pattern, providing a welcoming space that can be enjoyed by its owner to the fullest.
Called Pétillante (which translates as "sparkling" in French ), this mobile dwelling is truly a gem that measures six meters (20 ft) in length. Its owner Sarah requested a welcoming tiny home with all the interior areas bathed in natural light. So, that's what Baluchon did. The construction is surrounded by windows that seamlessly blend the outside with the inside.
Speaking of the interior, Sarah also wanted to have a large kitchen where she could spend her time cooking her favorite meals. So this space is specially designed to suit her needs. It includes all the necessary appliances, such as an oven with a four-burner stove, a sink, a fridge, and plenty of cupboards and cabinets for storage.
Next to the kitchen is a wood-burning stove that warms the whole place during the cold season. And it's not only functional, but it also serves a decorative purpose as it adds a nice rustic charm to the interior. Adjacent is a lounge corner that has several floating shelves and space for a coffee table and a sofa.
At the opposite end, Pétillante has the bathroom, which comes with a large shower, a sink with cabinets underneath for storage, and a dry toilet. Above this area is the loft. That's where the master bedroom is. The loft can be accessed via a removable ladder, and it features a double bed, a storage compartment, and several windows that let the natural light come in.
Baluchon doesn't offer a price for Pétillante. However, it's worth noting that the French manufacturer sells half-assembled constructions starting from €50,000 ($57,000) and turnkey units like this tiny home that can start from €80,000 ($91,245).
