Quaint Avonlea Tiny House Looks Like It's Ripped Out of a French Mountain Village

Folks, Avonlea is a tiny home from a team whose work we've featured several times here on autoevolution, Baluchon. Why would we go through the trouble of bringing them to light several times? Simple; they have a certain something that yields beautiful and able turnkey homes. If you know nothing of this French team, then Avonlea will give you an idea of what this crew can achieve with the right amount of cash.
Even though it can be considered part of Baluchon's earlier works, I chose to bring this construction to light because it gives off a feeling of a timeless little French village home. I'm not sure, but I think it's that porch with seating that's giving me this feeling, or it could be the red cedar cladding. Whatever the reason, let's dive deeper.
Like other Baluchon homes, Avonlea is set up on a custom trailer with chosen paint. The manufacturer feels that two axles are enough to get you where you need to go for this tiny house.
raw white northern spruce.
While there's no mention regarding the sort of electrical systems available, being a fully-equipped home, you can bet it has everything you need to run appliances, lighting systems, and water heater(s). There's also no mention of any solar capabilities, but that can be a DIY project in itself.
Once you've entered the home via the porch area, you'll be stepping into a sort of living/dining room that's also filled with endless storage options. The staircase includes storage options, too, and even a pet accommodation.
equipped with a sink, cooktop, microwave. A fridge can be easily hidden in the cabinetwork. The bathroom is across from the kitchen, with a standing shower, toilet, and a window for ventilation.
Back to the staircase, this is how you'll be able to reach the bedroom loft above. Frankly speaking, this seems to be a loft that's a pleasure to climb into. Large lateral windows offer a view of the world around, decorative reading lights, and a headboard with storage shelves looks like the kind of place I'd really like to wake up in the morning.
In the end, what really attracted my attention to Avonlea is the way different woods, textures, colors, and lighting offer a balanced habitat that isn't an eyesore and feels natural in every sense of the word.
Overall, the DIY kit will run you 25,000 EUR (28,090 USD at current exchange rates), a completed frame is upwards of 55,000 EUR (61,800 USD), and a turnkey version can reach 95,000 EUR (106,744 USD) and up. The "and up" bit is significant as there really is no limit to how much money you can invest in your dream home.
In the end, I'm but a messenger here to reveal what is going on in the mobile home industry, and Avonlea seems like a construction worth noting in case you ever want to downsize your lifestyle. Just don't forget those shipping costs.
Even though it can be considered part of Baluchon's earlier works, I chose to bring this construction to light because it gives off a feeling of a timeless little French village home. I'm not sure, but I think it's that porch with seating that's giving me this feeling, or it could be the red cedar cladding. Whatever the reason, let's dive deeper.
Like other Baluchon homes, Avonlea is set up on a custom trailer with chosen paint. The manufacturer feels that two axles are enough to get you where you need to go for this tiny house.
raw white northern spruce.
While there's no mention regarding the sort of electrical systems available, being a fully-equipped home, you can bet it has everything you need to run appliances, lighting systems, and water heater(s). There's also no mention of any solar capabilities, but that can be a DIY project in itself.
Once you've entered the home via the porch area, you'll be stepping into a sort of living/dining room that's also filled with endless storage options. The staircase includes storage options, too, and even a pet accommodation.
equipped with a sink, cooktop, microwave. A fridge can be easily hidden in the cabinetwork. The bathroom is across from the kitchen, with a standing shower, toilet, and a window for ventilation.
Back to the staircase, this is how you'll be able to reach the bedroom loft above. Frankly speaking, this seems to be a loft that's a pleasure to climb into. Large lateral windows offer a view of the world around, decorative reading lights, and a headboard with storage shelves looks like the kind of place I'd really like to wake up in the morning.
In the end, what really attracted my attention to Avonlea is the way different woods, textures, colors, and lighting offer a balanced habitat that isn't an eyesore and feels natural in every sense of the word.
Overall, the DIY kit will run you 25,000 EUR (28,090 USD at current exchange rates), a completed frame is upwards of 55,000 EUR (61,800 USD), and a turnkey version can reach 95,000 EUR (106,744 USD) and up. The "and up" bit is significant as there really is no limit to how much money you can invest in your dream home.
In the end, I'm but a messenger here to reveal what is going on in the mobile home industry, and Avonlea seems like a construction worth noting in case you ever want to downsize your lifestyle. Just don't forget those shipping costs.