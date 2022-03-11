20 Ft. Long Tiny House Kalzennig Is Coziness on Wheels, Has Enough Space for Two Bedrooms

French tiny house manufacturer Baluchon is renowned globally for its elegant yet cozy homes on wheels. The company has close to 50 custom-made houses in its portfolio, and it recently unveiled its latest model: the Kalzennig.
What we like most about Baluchon’s designs is that they succeed in making the most of any space, no matter how small. And the French manufacturer does that in a tasteful way, managing to obtain unique models with an architecture and layout tailored to the customers' needs.
The tiny house Kalzennig is a 2022 construction that is located in Loire-Atlantique, France, and its owners, Romain and Soizic, live in it full-time. It is based on a double-axle trailer and even though it only has a length of six meters (19.6 ft), it comes with two bedrooms.
As for its layout, the tiny house has the living room, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor, with the two bedrooms being upstairs and accessible through a staircase. The stairs also serve as storage space, with cabinetry incorporated in them.
With a spruce frame, cedar cladding, and a warm and cozy vibe to it, the Kalzennig is fully equipped but still keeps a clean design, which is justifiable given the amount of space available. You enter straight into the living room of the tiny house, which has a sofa and a double (and folding) dining table. The kitchen comes with all the essentials, including a four-burner stove, a sink, large fridge/freezer, and a hot water tank.
Also on the ground floor you can find the bathroom, which comes with a 80 cm x 100 cm (31” x 39”) shower, a sink placed on a suspended piece of furniture, and a toilet.
The two bedrooms are located upstairs and you can get from one to another via a suspended net floor that can also serve as a reading or relaxation area.
You can admire the Kalzennig tiny house in the image gallery. Baluchon doesn’t mention how much it costs, but you can find its pricing list on the website (although you might need a translator because everything is in French).
