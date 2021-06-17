Home Is Where Your Heart Is. Let It Be in France, in This Tiny House on Wheels

AWD Vs. RWD - Just How Much Quicker Is One Compared to the Other?

Baluchon is a tiny house builder from France and it has quite a few popular models in its portfolio so far. The Salamander (or “La Salamandre”, if you want to French it up), is their latest project. The miniature house was built for rental use and it now accommodates tourists who visit the natural park of Combe Rossignol, located 24 miles (40 km) away from Dijon, France.Despite its humble dimensions, the 19.6 feet (6 meters) house has that “je ne sais quoi” about it that makes it irresistible from the first glance. The Salamander is based on a double-axle trailer, has a cedar finish and an aluminum roof. The interior is a mixture of oak, pine, and spruce, giving it a warm, inviting, cozy vibe.The tiny house is simple but equipped with all the basics. It has a bathroom with a 100 x 80 cm (39 x 31 in) shower and a hand-washing unit. The kitchen area has a fridge, sink, and some cabinets. There’s an oak dining table as well that can accommodate four people for a meal.Two large windows ensure plenty of light in the living room area, one on each side, and there’s a three-seater sofa that can also be used as a bed, should you need it.There are plenty of storage compartments available, including a large one on a second mezzanine above the bathroom.Access to the bedroom is provided through a staircase, and it comes with a 160 x 200 cm (62 x 78 inches) bed.Unfortunately though, Baluchon doesn’t mention anything about the pricing of this model, as it is not for sale for now. But you can rent the four-guest Salamander house for approximately $180 (€150) per night.