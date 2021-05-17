The Baluchon Siana Tiny Home Is Tiny but Incredibly Accommodating

Baluchon, a French builder of tiny homes, is a living example of that. Baluchon makes tiny houses that are small compared to similar constructions and incredibly cozy and elegant. Working with a tiny space is a challenge all of its own, but the team at Baluchon handles it with grace and creativity every time.
Most recently, they did so with the tiny called Sïana. Like all their builds, this one, too, was made on commission, but you could get a similar one if you like what you see. The original is named after Anaïs, whose name spelled backward was used to name the tiny. Anaïs and her mother Blandine live in it year-round, on a piece of land in Haute-Savoie.
Based on a standard double-axle trailer, at 6 meters (19.6 feet) in length, Sïana is small enough to be mobile, should you wish to take it exploring. Or it can serve as a permanent base wherever you wish it to be. However, one can’t help but feel as if its tiny size makes it perfect for the new breed of influencers and, perhaps more importantly, the digital nomads of today.
live comfortably on the road or isolated from everyone else. The sole exception is electricity since power comes from a standard RV-style hookup, but a digital nomad could add extra solar panels.
The ground level includes a living room with some space by the window for dining or working, a basic kitchen, and a complete bathroom. The sofa in the living room can extend to sleep two adults when you’re entertaining guests and is perfect for lounging when you’re not. There’s a Hotpoint gas stove in the kitchen, a Klarstein refrigerator, and a De Dietrish electric hot water tank. The wooden countertop is just asking to be used for family meals, and there’s plenty of storage to substitute for a pantry.
The highlight of this area is, without a doubt, the wooden stove. The tiny has all-season insulation (cotton, linen, and hemp) with a timber and aluminum frame, and the stove provides warmth in the cold winter months. It also adds to the cozy, homey feel of the entire mobile unit.
The bathroom is on the left and includes a dry toilet with a stainless steel bucket and an 80x80 cm (31.5x31.5 inch) shower. As with other Baluchon builds, you don’t get a sink in the bathroom, so you’ll have to use the one in the kitchen after you’re done here. On the bright side, you get a washing machine, and a small wardrobe, which is more than other tinies can brag of featuring.
Baluchon has used netting before to equally awesome results. In this case, it uses it to create a safe passageway to the second bedroom and for what could only be described as a unique reading/play room in a tiny. If need be, this net can be used to sleep another adult or two children—again, in complete safety. Assuming they’re not scared of heights.
Sïana is furnished with wood and has wooden-clad walls, with the occasional spot of color for contrast. It’s simple and basic in a way (though not in the negative sense of the word), but it’s at the same time restrained and elegant, inviting and comfortable.
Baluchon doesn’t list a price for Sïana, but for the record, offers range in price from €20,000 ($24,300) if you assemble the tiny house on your own, to €85,000 ($103,300) for turnkey constructions.
