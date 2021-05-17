Ronaldo Caught Moving His Cars From His Garage in Turin, Is He Leaving Juventus?

Soccer superstar and global icon Cristiano Ronaldo can probably visit Ferrari’s HQ as many times as he wants while buying as many Italian exotics as he pleases. Still, none of that would matter to Juventus fans as much as whether or not he'll end up staying with the team beyond this summer.
There have been multiple rumors regarding his departure from Juventus, following a disastrous season in Serie A and the Champions League. Not winning the title in Italy is one thing, but not finishing in the top four would be nothing short of inconceivable for a team that hopes to keep all its world-class talent.
That said, we can’t picture Ronaldo playing in the Europa League next season, but that’s exactly what would happen if Napoli win their final game of the season this upcoming weekend. Juventus are not in control of their destiny as far as a top-four finish this year, and their only chance to earn a Champions League spot is for Napoli to either lose or draw at home against middle-of-the-field Verona—and for them to win away at Bologna.
Now, based on this exclusive clip courtesy of Per Sempre Calcio, it kind of looks like CR7 isn’t even willing to wait around and find out. The Portuguese player was captured on video as a transport company loaded seven of his supercars onto a truck destined for... who knows where?
The company is called Rodo Cargo, and it is based in Lisbon. However, chances are slim to none that Ronaldo would return to his home country and play for Sporting while he’s still putting up major numbers.
The footage shows Ronaldo supervising a team of people loading his Ferrari F12 TDF onto a truck, followed by what appears to be a black Mercedes coupe, and then his Brabus-tuned G63 truck, which was a birthday gift from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. This entire operation took place under cover of darkness, which makes us even more suspicious.
Let's put it another way. If we were working as executives for Juventus, this video would have us freaking out. As for where he might end up if he truly is leaving Juventus, the most likely scenario would see him return to Real Madrid, although we can never rule out a club as financially resourceful as Paris Saint-Germain.
ECCO IL VIDEO ESCLUSIVO: #Ronaldo assiste mentre le sue 7 macchine vengono caricate da una famosa ditta di traslochi portoghesi. Nel cuore della notte: come nel cuore della notte arrivarono 3 anni fa a Torino, precedendolo. pic.twitter.com/j3qeitNtPV— Persemprecalcio (@persemprecalcio) May 17, 2021