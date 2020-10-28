Optinid’s Head in the Stars Tiny Home Has Retractable Roof for Stargazing

The idea behind the tiny home movement is simple: offer an alternative to apartments and homes that come either with sky-high rents or decades-long mortgages. In addition, the tiny home offers freedom because you’re no longer tied down to just one location; if you wish, you can simply hook it up to your car and tow it someplace else.Because it’s smaller than a conventional house, maintenance and running costs are also lower. This is one of the strongest arguments used by proposers of the movement, to those who balk at the high price tags of the tiny homes: it’s true, they’re expensive, but it’s money you only pay once, that you can recoup in the coming months due to the low costs.In recent years, tiny homes have become more specialized, fit for cold winters and strong winds, and equipped with solar panels for longer autonomy. Optinid made its Head in the Stars / La Tête dans les étoiles / Tiny de Chavillieu in 2017 but it still holds its own against more recent builds. And that’s mostly because of the smart use of available space and the cherry on top of the retractable roof.This tiny home sleeps up to three people and was designed with three-person occupancy in mind. Despite its diminute dimensions and obvious minimalist style, it packs everything for comfortable living in the long term. At first sight, it’s spartan in design but this serves to create the impression of more space and, paradoxically, adds to its homeliness.The ground floor consists of a one-person bed, a foldable office (ideal for working from home, wherever home might be), a foldable kitchen table with three chairs, a well-appointed kitchen and a full bathroom. At 7.2-meters (23.6 feet) long, the Head in the Stars earns the “tiny home” name, but it is able to deliver basic comforts.The kitchen includes burner and oven, refrigerator and sink, and generous cooking space. It also comes with plenty of storage space and the Optinid trademark “cellar” cupboard, which is a cupboard with a fresh air circulation system, perfect for storing more perishable goods.The bathroom includes a shower with a sliding glass door and a dry-bath on the opposite side of it, for more comfort. This is too is very tiny, but it has everything you need – just in a smaller area than what you’re probably used to.Upstairs is the true piece de resistance: the bedroom has a sliding roof that opens all the way up and allows you to literally sleep under the stars, take in the sun, stargaze, or simply add a twist to your morning routine. The entire tiny home is isolated, so we assume the roof offers proper protection from the elements, in addition to that extra wow factor.If this view doesn’t do it for you, there’s also the tiny porch, which could be the perfect spot for your morning coffee or a yoga session.The towable home is powered by two photovoltaic panels 550W, two batteries and a 230V converter. It’s fitted for rainwater recovery, with a 200-liter (52.8-gallon) reserve inside and filter and pump, and has gas heating and hot water. Optinid says that, as such, Head in the Stars is number one in terms of autonomy.The Head in the Stars weighs 3,350 kg (7,385 pounds), which is about as much as a travel trailer. Each unit is built to order, with prices for one unit sitting at €54,000, which is roughly $63,400 at today’s rate exchange.