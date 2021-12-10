Rustic Meets Modern in 20-Ft. Long French Tiny House Perseverance

5 The Baluchon Nano Puts the “Tiny” in “Tiny Home,” Is Gorgeous

The Perseverance is the creation of French tiny house builder Baluchon and was ordered by a couple who lives in it all year round, somewhere in western France. This is not the first build of Baluchon, which has some really cool-looking homes on wheels in its portfolio, managing to perfectly combine the rustic with the modern.Back to the Perseverance, this tiny house measures just six meters (almost 20 ft) in length and comes with two bedrooms. One is for the grown-ups and there’s an additional one, just in case a child will join the family. The two sleeping areas are connected via a net that, according to Baluchon, also acts as a relaxation area. In order to get to the second bedroom, you have to go through the first one.With a woody, warm interior, the Perseverance tiny house comes with a large kitchen, a small living room with an armchair and a coffee table, and a bathroom on the ground floor, while the bedrooms are accessible from the living room, via some floating stairs. The first step is also designed to be used as a storage space for shoes or what have you.As for the bathroom downstairs, it is accessible through a sliding wooden door and comes with a pentagonal shower, a toilet, and multiple shelves for storage.The kitchen has an oak worktop, a fridge with a freezer, a four-burner stove, a sink, and cabinetry.Baluchon doesn’t mention how much the Perseverance costs, but a half-built tiny house from the French manufacturer sells for €50,000-55,000 ($58,300-64,000), while a turnkey unit is €80,000-95,000 ($93,200-110,100). If you like Baluchon’s style, you should also check out some of their other builds, such as the ia Orana and the Farniente , to name just a few.