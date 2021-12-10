2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Rare Electric Seven-Seater SUV Based on the GLB

In April, at Shanghai Auto Show, Mercedes pulled the wraps off what is perhaps the rarest type of automobile on the market, the Mercedes EQB, an electric seven-seater crossover SUV. What the Mercedes EQA is to the GLA, the EBQ is to the GLB. Mat Watson of CarWow got the chance to review and drive this rare entry into the electric crossover SUV segment.
Similar to other EQ models, including the EQS, the EQB comes with a trademark fascia with a horizontal lightbar stretching full width. The same horizontal snazzy light strip stretches the entire width at the back. Since it does not have an internal combustion engine that needs cooling, it comes with a blacked-out grille.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB comes with two electric motors. There are two versions though, the EQB 300 has a combined output of 288 hp and will do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 7.7 seconds. The EQB 350, on the other hand, has a combined output of 292 hp and can do the same acceleration in 6 seconds. The starting price of the EQB range is £52,145 in the UK.
On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is very similar to a normal GLB, but there are some differences. For instance, a larger infotainment screen comes standard, which shows your battery information and consumption. There’s also an EQ mode on the infotainment screen, with details about charging options, consumption, and energy flow.
The EQB doesn’t have as much space as the GLB due to the battery pack on the floor. The third row might only benefit individuals up to 5’5”. That said, it’s not quite as comfortable on a long journey. According to Watson, that’s not a deal-breaker since it’s a three-row EV SUV.
There are a few annoying things about the EQB. You don’t get storage space under the hood like other EVs. Also, for adaptive cruise control and lane assist, you’ll need an extra £1,500 on top of the £50,000 starting price. Let’s not forget the ugly mold/camera on the front badge.
So, is the EQB Mercedes a good electric crossover SUV choice? Watson thinks you should shortlist it. It’s a good seven-seater SUV if you are looking for a GLB that doesn't run on gasoline or diesel.
