Idleness Turnkey Tiny Home Proves That Farmhouse Looks and Styling Isn’t Dead

If you’ve been keeping up with the news lately, you may have heard of Baluchon right here on autoevolution. Baluchon is a team comprised of engineers, designers, carpenters, craftsmen, and lovers of the outdoor lifestyle. Since 2016, this team has grown to offer countless designs and tiny home ideas to their customers.
As a sign of their growth, a recent wave of tiny home projects has just been revealed, among them a tiny house known only as Idleness, a farmhouse style construction meant to offer the comforts of home and then some. Heck, in comparison to traditional RVs, travel trailers, and even campers, I'd rock one of these wood-covered homes any day.
Sure, there are some issues with using wood as an exterior building material, but with advancements in wood treatments, things like rot, mildew, and other issues can easily be resolved; with a tad of extra cash, most things are possible.
On top of the frame, spruce is used in completing the wooden frame upon which all other elements are to be set. Since I mentioned some of the issues with using wood as an exterior element, note that Idleness uses cedar cladding with UV saturator and aluminum coverings on standing joints. To top it off, Proclimat rain screen and OuatEco vapor barrier are in place too.
The interior walls of the home are completed from spruce once again, and to keep the interior unaffected by outside temperatures, a beefy insulation system is in place. Overall, a mixture of insulators ranging from cotton, linen, and hemp, is used in the walls, floors, and ceiling.
Now that you know this home is shielded from the elements, it’s time to see what awaits inside. Again, a massive use of wood completes every corner of the home including cabinetry. But among all this wood, you’ll also find everything a normal home would include. Aside from a layout that features a living room which can be transformed into a sleeping space for two, and elevated loft or bedroom, there’s also a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom that really looks larger than my own.
feel you want to add a bit more to your Idleness, just let Baluchon know, if you’re ever in France.
How much can you expect to pay for Idleness? Well, it can be a tad tricky as Baluchon offers an array of ways to obtain your own Idleness tiny house. Let’s say you’ve only got €25,000 ($29,043 at current exchange rates) to invest in a mobile home. Well, for that price, this crew will send you a build-you-own kit to assemble in your backyard. Obviously, you’ll need to invest some extra cash in there somewhere, but it’s an option.
Next up, Baluchon offers pre-assembled shells starting at €55,000 ($63,896 at current exchange rates) that allow you to add the interior of your choice, but again, you’ll have to put in the extra buck to manufacture said interior. Or you can just dish out €85,000 ($98,748 at current exchange rates) or more and grab a turnkey edition, no assembly required; just throw it onto your hitch. Whatever your decision, Baluchon and their literal homes on wheels are something to consider if you’re ever in the market for a mobile home that is a tad different than what we’ve grown up with.
