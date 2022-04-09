Holly Is a Tiny House With Spectacular Interior, Includes a "Funky Retreat"

autoevolution
Tiny houses are all the rage now, and it's not hard to see why. With every square footage optimized, owners can enjoy a cozy space that has everything one would find in a much bigger home. Holly is a great example. This mobile habitat is both stylish and functional, and it offers all the comfort that you need.

Holly is a tiny house built by New Zealand-based company Shaye's Tiny Homes. Since 2013, Shaye and her team have been building several gorgeous tiny homes on wheels, putting effort into each custom build to satisfy the needs of every customer – and Holly makes no exception.

This dwelling measures 8.5 meters (28 ft) in length, and it's 2.8 meters (9.2 ft) wide. It's a variation of Shaye's personal tiny home Hazel, which we covered a while ago. Half of the house looks almost identical to Hazel, with some small exceptions. However, Holly has a bathroom positioned upstairs. It also has a downstairs bedroom that was turned into a "funky retreat."

According to the company, the objective was to have a downstairs bedroom with full-height standing space and an upper bedroom with a wrap-around walkway (something that you'd recognize on the original Hazel tiny home).

The construction opens up to the outdoors via a tri-folding door that lets natural light bathe the living room. Not only that, but it seamlessly blends the interior with the exterior, expanding the available space. In front of this large door is placed a four-seater sofa that allows you to enjoy the views right from the comfort of your own home.

Next to the living room is a large kitchen that has just about everything you'd find in a regular-sized house. There's a breakfast bar, a wall oven, a four-burner gas hob, a large fridge, and plenty of draws and cupboards for storage.

Between these two areas is a space that can be turned into a living wall – just like Shaye did with her own home. To access it, you can simply use the stairs with built-in storage. The master bedroom is located at one end of Holly, while the bathroom is positioned on the opposite side. It includes a large bed, a wardrobe, and drawers and has enough room to move around.

The bathroom is connected to the bedroom via a full-height walkway and has a corner shower, a large vanity, and a composting toilet.

Let's not forget about the other bedroom, located downstairs, under the bathroom. Again, Shaye's Tiny Homes team specified that this space was designed as a "funky retreat." You'll find a double bed with a head height of 1.6 meters (5.2 ft), so it would be more fitting for the kids.

Next to the bed is a 3.5-meter (11.4-ft) high area that has what the company calls a "chilling" zone at mezzanine level with a suspended hammock. Setting up a mezzanine net not only adds functionality to the downstairs bedroom but also creates an extra fun and relaxing space.

You can find more information about this home and other designs on Shaye's Tiny Homes' official website. In addition, the company says that every design is prewired for solar, so you can also opt to live off the grid.

Holly doesn't have a price listed. Since every house is highly customizable, the plans, materials used for the construction, finishes, and appliances included may vary. According to the firm, all plans can be adjusted "as long as the adjustments are not structural." If necessary, you can also choose to add modules to your tiny home.

One important thing that's worth mentioning is that the company does not ship overseas. However, the team is currently working with international building partners from the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

