French Tiny Castle With a Recyclable Structure Flaunts an Inviting Roof Terrace

The undeniable popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly tiny homes has turned mobile home manufacturing into a very profitable business, so it’s not surprising that there are so many manufacturers specializing in this kind of construction, all over the world. Each of them claims to bring something new to the table. In the case of French builder Bimify, it’s a special manufacturing process that promises several attractive advantages.
The company’s name is derived from BIM (Building Information Modeling) which is a digital modeling technology. Combining BIM with robotic technologies (a numerical control machine), Bimify’s construction process claims to guarantee zero construction errors, with little to no waste on-site, plus fast delivery. In fact, it claims to be able to build one house per day, thanks to its highly automatized process.
All of the Bimify tiny houses are based on a solid galvanized steel structure, designed using BIM technology. This structure is six times lighter than concrete and also lighter than wood (which makes it easier to install and tow), 30% cheaper than conventional steel, and three times faster to build. It’s also described as durable and 100% recyclable.
As its name suggests, the Tiny Castle 840 is one of the larger models, combining a two-bedroom layout with the brand’s characteristic design, focused on sustainability and minimalism.
What immediately stands out about the Tiny Castle is its elegant, symmetrical design, highlighted by the two nautical-inspired circular mezzanine windows and the unusual terrace placed at the center of the roof – a great place to set up some sun loungers and enjoy both the fresh air and the view. Since every Bimify model is customizable, the Tiny Castle’s integrated teak roof terrace and safety railing are also tailor-made for each owner’s particular house.
Both the kitchen and the bathroom feature custom-made furniture. The kitchen is equipped with an electric refrigerator and a built-in electric oven, and a small sink. The bathroom is next to the kitchen, with a small storage area separating them. At the other end of the home, there’s a sofa that can either be a sofa bed or one with built-in storage space, depending on the owner’s preferences.
With the mezzanine bedrooms being so small, there’s only enough room for the bed, but the staircase module offers additional storage. Also, the Tiny Castle was meant for spending more quality time outdoors, enjoying the roof terrace. European tiny homes tend to be smaller than their American counterparts, so this Castle may seem very small compared to U.S.-made models, yet it somehow manages to create a feeling of spaciousness, despite the limited surface.
recyclable structure, it boasts thermo-heated poplar cladding that’s entirely natural and maintenance-free, and insulation made either from hemp, linen, or recycled cotton. The tiny house is also equipped with a small pellet stove for heating and an electric or gas water heater.
Another characteristic of this Bordeaux-based builder is that all of its models are available as a kit for self-building or as a turnkey solution, with various options in-between. The turnkey Tiny Castle is priced at €111,590 (approximately $124,000) but is only available in Europe.
Still, it can become a source of inspiration for those who are looking to downsize their home, while still enjoying premium features, such as this integrated roof terrace.
