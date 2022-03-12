autoevolution
Tiny House Hazel Is a Private Sanctuary With a Porch and Rooftop Garden
For many, tiny houses on wheels offer a total sense of freedom – freedom to move wherever and whenever, live a simpler life, and get surrounded by nature. And although they’re smaller than traditional homes, some of them are loaded with clever space-saving solutions that allow the owners to live largely.

That’s what the tiny home Hazel offers as well. It’s a collaboration between Shaye from Shaye’s Tiny Homes and her mother, Sheila, who is an artist and designer. Based in New Zealand, the skilled team from Shaye’s Tiny Homes has been creating gorgeous tiny houses on wheels for customers since 2013, putting effort into each custom build in order to satisfy the customer’s needs.

The house that we’re talking about today was named after Shaye’s daughter, and it’s a special dwelling meant to be their family home. Built on a triple axle trailer, Hazel measures 9.2 meters (30.1 ft) in length (at its longest point), and it’s three meters (9.8 ft) wide.

The main goal of this design was to provide a private sanctuary for both Shaye and her daughter. So she cleverly maximized the available space to make that happen. On the outside, she added a large front porch with a living rooftop. But that’s not the only greenery you’re going to see on this build.

Shaye let nature surround the home and invited it inside, too, making Hazel feel like a tropical paradise. Another add-on that she included is what she calls a “POD” room, which can be accessed from both the exterior and interior. Essentially, it’s just a clever way to expand the living space, which, as you’ll notice from the images attached, isn’t as small as you might think.

The interior has a large kitchen surrounded by windows. This area comes complete with a wall oven, a four-burner gas hob, a fridge, a sink, and plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage. It also includes a breakfast bar as well.

The living room has a big sofa placed in front of a glass tri-folding door. This design lets the natural light bathe the inside, feeding the green wall that can be found above the kitchen area and the living room. It also opens the whole place, making the interior seamlessly blend with the exterior.

This tiny house also has not one but two lofts, where the bedrooms are located – one for the mom and one for the daughter. They were designed as separate rooms placed at both ends of the house that are connected by a full-height walkway.

The bedrooms are no different than ones you’d find in a regular-sized home. They feature wardrobes, drawers, large beds, and Hazel even has a small desk. So from the inside, it’s hard to tell that you’re actually staying in a tiny construction. Under the daughter’s room is the bathroom, which has a spacious shower, a double vanity, and a hidden toilet. Another feature that caught my attention is the outside bathtub, which is fully functional.

You can find out more about this home and other designs on Shaye’s Tiny Homes official website. According to the team, the designs are prewired for a solar system, which allows you to live off the grid.

There’s no pricing specified since the plans, materials, and finishes differ according to the customer’s preferences. The company states that all plans can be customized “as long as the changes are not structural.”

And if you do happen to find your dream home among one of the designs, you should know that Shaye’s Tiny Homes does not ship overseas from New Zealand. However, they are working with international building partners located in the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

