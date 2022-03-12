Tiny House Hazel Is a Private Sanctuary With a Porch and Rooftop Garden

That’s what the tiny home Hazel offers as well. It’s a collaboration between Shaye from Shaye’s Tiny Homes and her mother, Sheila, who is an artist and designer. Based in New Zealand, the skilled team from Shaye’s Tiny Homes has been creating gorgeous tiny houses on wheels for customers since 2013, putting effort into each custom build in order to satisfy the customer’s needs.
The house that we’re talking about today was named after Shaye’s daughter, and it’s a special dwelling meant to be their family home. Built on a triple axle trailer, Hazel measures 9.2 meters (30.1 ft) in length (at its longest point), and it’s three meters (9.8 ft) wide.
The main goal of this design was to provide a private sanctuary for both Shaye and her daughter. So she cleverly maximized the available space to make that happen. On the outside, she added a large front porch with a living rooftop. But that’s not the only greenery you’re going to see on this build.
The interior has a large kitchen surrounded by windows. This area comes complete with a wall oven, a four-burner gas hob, a fridge, a sink, and plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage. It also includes a breakfast bar as well.
The living room has a big sofa placed in front of a glass tri-folding door. This design lets the natural light bathe the inside, feeding the green wall that can be found above the kitchen area and the living room. It also opens the whole place, making the interior seamlessly blend with the exterior.
This tiny house also has not one but two lofts, where the bedrooms are located – one for the mom and one for the daughter. They were designed as separate rooms placed at both ends of the house that are connected by a full-height walkway.
You can find out more about this home and other designs on Shaye’s Tiny Homes official website. According to the team, the designs are prewired for a solar system, which allows you to live off the grid.
There’s no pricing specified since the plans, materials, and finishes differ according to the customer’s preferences. The company states that all plans can be customized “as long as the changes are not structural.”
And if you do happen to find your dream home among one of the designs, you should know that Shaye’s Tiny Homes does not ship overseas from New Zealand. However, they are working with international building partners located in the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
