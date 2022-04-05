This Floating Tiny Home Can Sail Away, Invites You to Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds

It’s safe to say that the way we perceive our living spaces has undergone a profound transformation due to the pandemic. People want more freedom to travel, and less of the burdens traditionally associated with conventional housing. The tiny home trend is booming, and they come in all kind of shapes and sizes, including floating ones.
Who needs superyachts when you can live permanently onboard a cozy narrowboat, surrounded by beautiful scenery, and also travel to nearby areas every weekend? This is the main advantage of living in a floating tiny home like this attractive model listed by Purple Bricks. It’s a 2006 Aqualine Madison, located in Manchester, UK, and is currently serving as a temporary home for someone who comes to the city for work.
At 60 feet (18.2 meters), it offers enough room for comfortable living. The boat can sleep up to six people – in addition to one bedroom with a double bed, there’s a full-size futon sofa that converts into another double bed. Plus, the saloon can also be converted into a sleeping area.
There’s also a bathroom with a pumped shower (an electric shower with an added pump for better pressure) and a flush macerator toilet (a convenient choice for spaces such a boat, where traditional toilets aren’t as practical).
A compact dining table with four seats also offers the advantage of a beautiful view, while a smart TV with a DVD player, and a stove fireplace create a typical living room atmosphere. In addition to a tall dresser, there’s also storage space under the dining table seats. The kitchen is equipped with all the basics required for cooking while on the move, including a four burner gas stove, a separate grill, a fridge, and a sink.
Powered by an upgraded Isuzu 42 HP diesel engine, this floating tiny home also features a high-grade photovoltaic solar system. According to the listing, it was well kept and it’s in great condition. Those who are tempted to live on the Bridgewater Canal in the beautiful Castlefield, while also enjoying weekends on the move, can grab this classic-looking boat for £95,000 ($124,600).
