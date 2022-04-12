Ford Bronco Owner Shows Off Half-Cab Pickup Truck Build

Long before Ford revealed the body-on-frame Bronco alongside the Bronco Sport, the rumor mill suggested that a pickup with the footprint of the Ranger would launch in due time. This option, however, was canceled according to sources close to the automaker who told Automotive News that suppliers had been informed about the cancellation.
Given these circumstances, Bronco6G member BigMeatsBronco took matters into his own hands by hacking into his First Edition to create a half-cab pickup reminiscent of the U14 from the good ol’ days. Marketed by Ford as the Sports Utility, the half-cab truck option totaled merely 17,262 examples of which nobody how many have soldiered on in working order.
The Ford Motor Company reminds every modern-day Bronco owner of the first generation’s legacy with countless Easter Eggs, including three silhouettes of the U13 Roadster, U14 Sports Utility, and U15 Wagon stamped into the plastic under the fuel door. The open-top cab is the rarest of the lot at 5,000 units while the two-door wagon sold 203,535 examples.
Turning our attention back to the U14 tribute, the molded-in-color hard top’s front panels still lock in place. 4130 inserts will be added to the roll bar at each end, bolted in with aircraft-grade fasteners. BigMeatsBronco further plans to fabricate a bulkhead that will match up with the bottom of the rear window, which still features a wiper, defrost, and a washer nozzle.
He was forced to remove the side curtain airbags, though. In their place, the owner intends to install side curtain airbags from a Ford F-150 regular cab. The to-do list further includes a tailgate, tool boxes built into the bed, speaker pod mounts, module relocation, and wiring rerouting. Speaking of which, BigMeatsBronco was surprised to find out that Ford has used long wires out back, long enough to reroute them without cutting and splicing.
