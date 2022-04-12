Ford Bronco-Carrying Trailer Hits Underpass, at Least One Bronco Damaged

We’ve all seen trucks hitting underpasses due to the driver’s negligence or the lack of height clearance signage. The video we’re covering today appears to be the first scenario based on the diamond sign posted right before the entrance to the Attalla, Alabama-based underpass.
Dated April 11th, the video shows a stuck trailer with at least one Ford Bronco damaged by the tunnel’s roof. Although this kind of event is covered by insurance, replacing that Bronco takes a lot of time. In addition to constant shortages of semiconductors and other whatnots, we also have to remember that the Ford Bronco’s allocation formula favors large dealerships.
This isn’t the first time we’ve covered trucking companies that couldn’t care less about the cars they’ve been tasked to transport. Back in September 2021, an owner of the Bronco6G forum shared pictures of his red-painted Badlands with a damaged windshield frame and canvas top. The gentleman in question was told that a replacement may arrive in roughly four months.
One month later, another member of the Bronco6G forum posted pictures of a blue-painted First Edition with damage to the windshield frame and the front portion of the MIC hard top. “Ford needs to fix these delivery issues and take better care of these vehicles,” he highlighted, and he does have a point. But on the other hand, bear in mind that the Ford Motor Company, the dealers, and outsourced trucking companies are different entities.
Currently priced at $30,800 for the two-door base specification, the 2022 model year Bronco comes with either a crawler-gear manual transmission or a ten-speed automatic shared with the Explorer utility vehicle instead of the Ranger or F-150 pickup trucks. A grand total of three powerplants are offered, starting with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.
The cream of the crop is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the wide-bodied Raptor, which packs in excess of 400 horsepower on high-octane dinosaur juice.
