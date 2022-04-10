Fordlandia Was Henry Ford's Brazilian Dream That Failed Spectacularly

Today it seems like the auto industry has no real ambition anymore. Yes, carmakers are trying to come up with different designs, powertrains, and cars that make you fall in love with them. But there’s a general feeling of lacking. As customers, we’re missing something rather important – the “wow” factor. Nothing’s truly catching our admiration and attention any more. But Ford managed to do it almost a century ago and not with a new car. Here’s how and why it failed.