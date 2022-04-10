Ford Magician Won't Pull a Rabbit Out of the Hat, but Something Totally Different

Here’s something to think about: what’s funnier, ‘hocus pocus’ jokes or the actual Ford Focus once you start reading the forums? That’s got to hurt, especially if you went for one before the Dearborn company decided to retire it from the U.S. of A. altogether.
Wait, this isn’t going the right way, so let’s get back to the ‘hocus pocus’ part with emphasis on one particular Ford Focus Mk3. You see, this one has a clever sticker on the tailgate that would get a chuckle out of anyone who hasn’t lost their sense of humor.
Thus, if you’re still young at heart, you will at least smile – I know I did, and still am, despite trying to figure out what else to say about it. So, here’s another thing, the place where we found this meme-ish compact hatchback: Reddit. Unfortunately, it somehow ended up in their ‘ugly’ car mods thread for whatever reason, and we don’t really agree to that. Then again, neither do the Redditors who have seen this picture, deeming it as funny and not [email protected] at all.
Since the license plate was erased from the picture, likely before the vehicle made its way to social media, we cannot tell you where it was snapped, though it was probably somewhere in the United States. What makes us say that? Pure assumption and a slight hope that someone would step forward in the comments area to tell me I was wrong.
Before hitting the smiley emoji down below, we will remind you that the third-gen Ford Focus was put together between 2010 and 2019 at different factories, from the Wayne, Michigan, and Thailand’s Rayong, to China, Argentina, Russia, and Germany. This was the last of its kind to have been offered in North America, before the Blue Oval decided that there is more money in crossovers than in passenger cars.
Thus, if you’re still young at heart, you will at least smile – I know I did, and still am, despite trying to figure out what else to say about it. So, here’s another thing, the place where we found this meme-ish compact hatchback: Reddit. Unfortunately, it somehow ended up in their ‘ugly’ car mods thread for whatever reason, and we don’t really agree to that. Then again, neither do the Redditors who have seen this picture, deeming it as funny and not [email protected] at all.
Since the license plate was erased from the picture, likely before the vehicle made its way to social media, we cannot tell you where it was snapped, though it was probably somewhere in the United States. What makes us say that? Pure assumption and a slight hope that someone would step forward in the comments area to tell me I was wrong.
Before hitting the smiley emoji down below, we will remind you that the third-gen Ford Focus was put together between 2010 and 2019 at different factories, from the Wayne, Michigan, and Thailand’s Rayong, to China, Argentina, Russia, and Germany. This was the last of its kind to have been offered in North America, before the Blue Oval decided that there is more money in crossovers than in passenger cars.