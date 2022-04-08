Ford Wants To Impress TikTok With an F-150 Lightning Production Video, No Drone Involved

Ford is gearing up for the commercial launch of the F-150 Lightning and has released a video showing the assembly process of the all-electric pickup. It looks nowhere near as spectacular as the FPV drone shooting Tesla showed after the Giga Berlin opening, but Ford’s take is still interesting, considering the production process differs a lot from what we’re accustomed to.
The very short clip shows the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning going through all production phases, starting with the body. Interestingly, this moves thanks to an autonomous sled, as Rouge Electric Vehicle Center lacks a traditional assembly line. From there, workers install the complete dashboard, followed by the windshield, the door panels, and the bed.
The whole upper body is then lowered down on top of the chassis. As expected, this contains all the missing components, like the battery pack and the electric motors, as well as the suspension components. The final touch is the installation of the mega frunk, but we guess there are other steps involved until the electric truck can roll off on its wheels into the factory yard.
Of course, the short video oversimplifies the production process to be easily chewable by the TikTok community, which is usually composed of kids and teenagers. We’re not sure what kind of audience is Ford after on TikTok, but we figure this is a long shot. Anyway, being TikTok, we might have a few pieces of advice for Ford, starting with the music. But we refrain and only point everybody to the excellent FPV-drone video Tesla pulled at the Giga Berlin opening.
With or without the TikTok video, Ford F-150 Lightning is already a success, and the only problem for Ford would be keeping up with the huge demand for the pick-up truck. If GM’s experience is anything to go by, F-150 Lightning should sell like hotcakes and flippers should make a lot of money on the grey market.
The whole upper body is then lowered down on top of the chassis. As expected, this contains all the missing components, like the battery pack and the electric motors, as well as the suspension components. The final touch is the installation of the mega frunk, but we guess there are other steps involved until the electric truck can roll off on its wheels into the factory yard.
Of course, the short video oversimplifies the production process to be easily chewable by the TikTok community, which is usually composed of kids and teenagers. We’re not sure what kind of audience is Ford after on TikTok, but we figure this is a long shot. Anyway, being TikTok, we might have a few pieces of advice for Ford, starting with the music. But we refrain and only point everybody to the excellent FPV-drone video Tesla pulled at the Giga Berlin opening.
With or without the TikTok video, Ford F-150 Lightning is already a success, and the only problem for Ford would be keeping up with the huge demand for the pick-up truck. If GM’s experience is anything to go by, F-150 Lightning should sell like hotcakes and flippers should make a lot of money on the grey market.
@ford Live from the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. #Ford #F150Lightning #EV #FYP ? original sound - Ford Motor Company