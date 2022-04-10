What If... Ford Made a 4-door Sports Sedan Version of the Mustang?

Between the Crown Vic, Taurus and even the Fusion to some extent, Ford has been making some pretty darn good four-door sedans over these past few decades. However, in 2018, the carmaker announced that it would wind down production and sales of sedans in the United States, which spelled the end for models such as the Fusion and Taurus.
Former company CEO Jim Hackett then told media that Ford would instead focus on only the most profitable segments, such as trucks, SUVs and crossovers. Of course, the Mustang survived too, as a high-volume heritage product, which only recently lent its name to a non-muscle car vehicle in the fully electric Mach-E.
With that in mind, let’s jump right into the second installment of our “What If...” series and consider a reality in which the Blue Oval came out with a four-door sedan variant of the sixth-generation Mustang.
This isn’t such a wild hypothetical if you stop and think about it for a second. The sixth-gen Mustang was unveiled in December 2013 to critical acclaim, featuring a wider and lower body than its predecessor, a more spacious interior, better built quality, more fuel-efficient engines and so on - you name it and it would have improved on it.
The reason why a four-door Mustang wouldn’t have looked insane (not even back then) is because stylish four-door coupes and fastbacks were really coming into their own mid-decade in the 2010s. People would have flipped out at first, sure, but they would have eventually gotten used to the idea.
From a business standpoint, especially in 2022, such a car would have to be fully electric, no doubt about it. But overalI, I reckon sales would have been strong regardless of powertrain technology.
Speaking of real, don’t be surprised if one day Ford actually does come out with a Mustang-badged EV sedan, something truly capable of challenging the Tesla Model S.
