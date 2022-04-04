Ford Mustang Morphs as Japanese Mid-Engine “RR” to Wide-Shame S650 Tardiness

Right now, Blue Oval passenger car enthusiasts do not have a lot of reasons to feel proud of their favorite Detroit automaker. There is just a singular nameplate left, and even that one is not doing too well these days...
As we speak, those good folks who are usually hard at work to manufacture S550 Ford Mustangs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan are forcingly “enjoying” a week off as production got halted due to the pesky chip crisis. So, not only are people not getting an S650 pony/muscle car to marvel at but even their current-generation order might get postponed.
Additionally, it has been a while since we heard anything official about the impending arrival of the seventh-generation Mustang after Ford offered a quick glimpse of the goodies during the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 preview and confirmed the Coyote V8 was still safe from the downsizing/EV revolution. So, do we need to wonder how come digital automotive creators have taken matters into their own hands?
Sure, everyone loves to imagine what the 2024 Ford Mustang might look like. But some pixel masters just want to stand out in more than one crowd. As such, the virtual artist behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media is back with another reinterpretation of an extinct product, this time an S197 II 'Stang, and that is just the first in a line of CGI twists.
This 2010 Ford Mustang looks futuristic enough to fool people into thinking it might have something to do with the new S650. However, this concept has a different lifestyle on its radar: a Japanese “RR” M.O. (modus operandi) that involves a lowered attitude, a humongous widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as an interesting engine setup.
Notice the monster side intakes that would make even GM’s 2023 C8 Chevy Camaro Z06 a little jealous? Well, those were not virtually added just for show as this slightly outrageous S197 II would go for mid-engine shenanigans if ever real... Now, we still cannot help but wonder: would those be of Americana V8 or a 2JZ-swapped variety?
