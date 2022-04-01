Funny Enough, R31, R32, R34 Skyline GT-Rs Blend Nicely With VW Golfs and Passat

As far as virtual automotive art is concerned, digital mashups are probably among the most flagitious subjects any pixel master can ever take up. However, there is a stark difference between fine irony/casual banter and outrageous silliness.
Many CGI experts can be used as conclusive examples as far as nose swaps and other two-into-one model morphing shenanigans are concerned. However, none of them fits the blinkard department better than Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media. He has an astonishingly prolific imagination when it comes to digital mashups and usually presents us daily with substantially more than one crazy idea!
Alas, this time around we are here to discuss an automotive mashup – or rather, a trio of them – that goes way beyond the usual “let’s have some fun” banter. Although these may very well be entirely ironical, since – you know – today is April Fools’ Day, the level of CGI integration is almost beyond flawless. As such, we really needed to highlight them all and allow an entire world to choose their favorite.
Andreas Richter, the Berlin, Germany-based virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, is the one who posted this “latest addition” to his “Skyline Hatch crew.” One that now also consists of an R31 Nissan Skyline GT-R VW Golf Mk2, an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R VW Golf Mk3, as well as a family-oriented B3/B4 (at least that is what we think it is) Volkswagen Passat Variant R34! For sure, that is among the coolest ways to keep up the promise that one will “go bananas with your (least) favorite car.”
And, frankly, we have a feeling that people might start looking into securing the Golf/Passat heaps, Skyline GT-R parts, and the aftermarket fabricator garage build slot for either of these three, depending on personal preferences. The author, for sure, would have parked in his driveway the pinkish VW Golf Mk2 R31 Skyline GT-R, of course, on Shibata’s R31 House aftermarket wheels! How about you?
Alas, this time around we are here to discuss an automotive mashup – or rather, a trio of them – that goes way beyond the usual “let’s have some fun” banter. Although these may very well be entirely ironical, since – you know – today is April Fools’ Day, the level of CGI integration is almost beyond flawless. As such, we really needed to highlight them all and allow an entire world to choose their favorite.
Andreas Richter, the Berlin, Germany-based virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, is the one who posted this “latest addition” to his “Skyline Hatch crew.” One that now also consists of an R31 Nissan Skyline GT-R VW Golf Mk2, an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R VW Golf Mk3, as well as a family-oriented B3/B4 (at least that is what we think it is) Volkswagen Passat Variant R34! For sure, that is among the coolest ways to keep up the promise that one will “go bananas with your (least) favorite car.”
And, frankly, we have a feeling that people might start looking into securing the Golf/Passat heaps, Skyline GT-R parts, and the aftermarket fabricator garage build slot for either of these three, depending on personal preferences. The author, for sure, would have parked in his driveway the pinkish VW Golf Mk2 R31 Skyline GT-R, of course, on Shibata’s R31 House aftermarket wheels! How about you?