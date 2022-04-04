Buick Roadmaster Digitally Returns for 2022, but You Ain't Gonna Like This One

Made up of crossovers entirely, Buick’s modern vehicle lineup isn’t that exciting anymore. You can blame it on a number of factors, but the truth is that the customer always decides what’s best for them, and companies are left chasing after the Benjamins.
In the automotive industry, these have lied in the high-riding segments for quite a few years now. Pretty much every big player has at least one such model in its stable, from the mainstream ones all the way up to the exotic and luxury brands.
For Buick, these comprise the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave, priced from $24,600 all the way up to over $55,000, before destination and dealer fees. However, this wasn’t always the case, as the GM-owned marque used to be famous for making low-riding machines at one point, and the Roadmaster was one of them.
The nameplate has been around since the first-gen entered production shortly after the mid-1930s, and it continued until the 1958 model year. After a 33-year hiatus, they brought back the nameplate for the 1991 model year, kicking off the assembly of the eighth-gen in Texas and Michigan. It was based on the same platform as the era’s Chevrolet Impala SS, Caprice, and Oldsmobile Customer Cruiser and was offered as a sedan, and wagon, with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout.
Buick pulled the plug on it five years later, yet the Roadmaster has made a digital comeback for 2022, as imagined by Jlord8. The rendering artist’s take on it follows the SUV route because it is likely that if they ever decide to revive the moniker, then it will be a high-rider.
In this case, the digital illustration builds on the GMC Yukon, featuring a new face with a smaller grille and slender headlamps. The bumper is all-new too, and the side trim and badging on the front doors have been changed as well. Buick’s new corporate logo adorns the grille, and basically everything else soldiers on from the donor vehicle.
A Buick Roadmaster SUV would likely be seen as a disappointment at first, but would you consider buying it if it was nothing more than a rebadged Yukon?
For Buick, these comprise the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave, priced from $24,600 all the way up to over $55,000, before destination and dealer fees. However, this wasn’t always the case, as the GM-owned marque used to be famous for making low-riding machines at one point, and the Roadmaster was one of them.
The nameplate has been around since the first-gen entered production shortly after the mid-1930s, and it continued until the 1958 model year. After a 33-year hiatus, they brought back the nameplate for the 1991 model year, kicking off the assembly of the eighth-gen in Texas and Michigan. It was based on the same platform as the era’s Chevrolet Impala SS, Caprice, and Oldsmobile Customer Cruiser and was offered as a sedan, and wagon, with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout.
Buick pulled the plug on it five years later, yet the Roadmaster has made a digital comeback for 2022, as imagined by Jlord8. The rendering artist’s take on it follows the SUV route because it is likely that if they ever decide to revive the moniker, then it will be a high-rider.
In this case, the digital illustration builds on the GMC Yukon, featuring a new face with a smaller grille and slender headlamps. The bumper is all-new too, and the side trim and badging on the front doors have been changed as well. Buick’s new corporate logo adorns the grille, and basically everything else soldiers on from the donor vehicle.
A Buick Roadmaster SUV would likely be seen as a disappointment at first, but would you consider buying it if it was nothing more than a rebadged Yukon?