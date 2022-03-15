2024 Ford Mustang Gets Redesigned Into Something Other Than a Classic Muscle Car

Ford is making tremendous changes to its business model these days and already wants to have nine EVs in Europe by 2024. However, North America is interested in the latter model year for a vastly different S650 Mustang reason.
Late in January, following a humongous wait, the Blue Oval’s marketing monster finally started roaring about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. The S650 iteration was teased via the motorsport-focused 2024 Mustang GT3 for the IMSA racing championship duties.
However, since then, it has been silent, yet again. So, everyone must rely on the current Blue Oval design language as well as the latest spy shots with the new generation to try and imagine the possible outcome. Of course, if you are Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, one can also attack the S650 Mustang issue head-on, quite literally.
Naturally, because we are dealing with a knowledgeable and prolific CGI expert, he does not rush things in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). Instead, we are given a tour of the previous five generations first. Then he also muses about the departure from the classic muscle car looks of the current generation and shows he already proposed an alternate design.
Finally, from the 8:30 mark, he dives in with the next generation unofficial redesign. Naturally, the S650 gets a little assistance from the newest product in the Mustang family, the Mach-E all-electric crossover SUV. No worries, the pixel master keeps the ICE credentials of the regular Mustang. He just wanted to use the styling DNA to make his point of how the ‘Stang keeps morphing from American pony/muscle representative into a globalized sports car.
And we could argue that he succeeds in pointing out the next generation Mustang could be even more of an affordable grand tourer-style sports car than ever before. Alas, do take everything – both the CGI sketches and his opinions – with a grain of salt until we get official word out from Ford on the S650 matters...
However, since then, it has been silent, yet again. So, everyone must rely on the current Blue Oval design language as well as the latest spy shots with the new generation to try and imagine the possible outcome. Of course, if you are Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, one can also attack the S650 Mustang issue head-on, quite literally.
Naturally, because we are dealing with a knowledgeable and prolific CGI expert, he does not rush things in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). Instead, we are given a tour of the previous five generations first. Then he also muses about the departure from the classic muscle car looks of the current generation and shows he already proposed an alternate design.
Finally, from the 8:30 mark, he dives in with the next generation unofficial redesign. Naturally, the S650 gets a little assistance from the newest product in the Mustang family, the Mach-E all-electric crossover SUV. No worries, the pixel master keeps the ICE credentials of the regular Mustang. He just wanted to use the styling DNA to make his point of how the ‘Stang keeps morphing from American pony/muscle representative into a globalized sports car.
And we could argue that he succeeds in pointing out the next generation Mustang could be even more of an affordable grand tourer-style sports car than ever before. Alas, do take everything – both the CGI sketches and his opinions – with a grain of salt until we get official word out from Ford on the S650 matters...