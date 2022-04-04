2023 Toyota GR Corolla Turns Three-Door “GR Yarolla” to Mix in Best GR Yaris Trait

Once the 2023 GR Corolla was officially released, some were quick to point out that it feels like Akio Toyoda’s love letter to North American WRC/Hot Hatch enthusiasts. But that does not mean everyone thinks the 300-hp compact is perfect...
Given the incredible popularity of Toyota’s smaller GR Yaris, for sure a lot of people just asked why on Earth the Motomachi, Japan-based based GR Factory will build the 2023 GR Corolla as a five-door hatchback? After all, the smaller sibling was specifically remastered into a three-door.
Well, the answer may be simple: rivals and the GR Yaris itself, as the GR Corolla will also reach the regions where the former is sold. Additionally, a smaller minority of fans might also have a potential design quarrel with the trio of tailpipes, especially since they do not have the same styling.
No worries, though, because all prayers were quickly answered – albeit in digital form – by a couple of CGI experts. Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, along with the pixel master hiding behind the j.b.cars moniker were both quick to point out what could have been delivered a little better if anyone bothered to ask them.
The main gist of their separate yet intertwined virtual projects (they are both crimson, right?) is that Toyota should have just copied the GR Yaris at a compact scale and delivered a second, exclusive three-door version. Someone even came up with the most fitting nickname for the new creations: “GR Yarolla.”
Even better, each author highlighted a traditional POV – Bembli opted for the standard front-facing angle while the other digital automotive content creator has a knack for back-end shenanigans. And the latter even dropped the new source of discord, those quirky trio of tailpipes. Instead, a good-ol' dual setup came into play, with larger tips and a desire to scream with all that 300 horsepower might to an entire (aftermarket) world.
Frankly, while they were at it, they should have just upped the stakes and had those things 2JZ-swapped and mid-mounted.
