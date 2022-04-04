Holley Sky-Ram Fits Like CGI Charm on Ram “Giramfe,” Just Needs Moonshot NOS Now

We always need to laugh a little, so there really is no surprise everyone dives in on the April Fools’ Day jokes. Including both the real and imaginary automotive industries.
There are always layers of understanding and a wide variety of pranks and hoaxes, from bad to ironic and from irrelevant to the ones to remember. Among the aftermarket shenanigans, Holley’s idea was probably one of the best of all time, not just for 2022.
Just check out the first and second posts embedded below, and you will easily get a sense of the level of involvement. Additionally, in a nutshell, the specialist brand “unveiled” their latest product on April 1st, the “Sky-Ram: Holley’s tallest, torquiest intake manifold ever!”
Even better, the company doubled its efforts, quite literally, with help from NOS and their “Moonshot Crosshair nitrous plates for an additional 40 individual stages and 7,000 out-of-this-world horsepower.” Some people caught the hoax tale from the first moment, others were happy to jump in on the banter, and a few even thought this might be real.
However, there is no doubt that this Ram 1500 V8 with the Holley Sky-Ram is merely wishful thinking. Alas, it was only logical (in a twisted way!) for at least one pixel master to notice the April Fools’ commotion and quickly act upon it. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, kept silent for a while, and following his blown 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda 426, it was only natural to follow it up with something like this.
By the way, his “Girafe” nickname for this outrageous (or is it “atrocious”), Holley-inspired Sky-Ram digital automotive project was also intuitive, given the cool livery and towering “skyscraper.” Alas, fans can always help with the creative process and one enthusiast nailed an even better moniker: “Giramfe!” Quite fitting (pun intended), don’t you think?
