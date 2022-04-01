Blown 1970 Plymouth 426 Hemi Cuda Rocks CGI Widebody, Secretive Trans Am

After a few prolonged absences caused by preparations for one of the best moments in anyone’s life (a wedding is probably second only to the birth of your children!), Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, is now back in full swing. And played a little mystery game while showing some of his favorites.
We do not mind this pixel master’s silence given the happy event and also because his return to CGI form brings with it another cool entry into his gorgeously “Ruined Classics” series, the third-generation 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. Naturally, this 426ci Hemi Cuda is not alone, as it brings with it a host of digital twists and turns, along with a couple of friends.
First, the setting, as the virtual automotive artist swiftly confesses this specific make/model/year to be his ultimate “dream muscle car.” But that is not all as he also admits “I never made a proper widebody to this thing before and this time tried to render it with better detail, better environment... car show environment feels.”
Additionally, this is also a “veiled” reference to his latest business endeavor, as the “the tent there was not just for show, you can contact me if you need to visualize your build *wink,” meaning this pixel master is now ready to swell the ranks of rendering-to-reality professionals. Now, back to the slammed widebody, ‘70 Blown Hemi V8 Cuda at hand, the crimson vintage muscle car did give some of the fans a few mixed feelings.
For example, some of them want this as their next Hot Wheels, while others noticed this CGI Plymouth looks a bit too close for comfort to Chevy’s Camaro. That association, however, might have been completely intended as in slides two and three of the post embedded below, there is a faint mystery of yellow ‘Maro and black Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
