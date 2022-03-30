Out-of-Control Ford Mustang Almost Hits Parked Benz, Driver Runs Away From the Police

Ford Mustangs have developed quite an appetite for parked cars, curbs, trees, poles, and even bystanders, and despite their wild nature, some owners keep pushing their luck.
This is exactly what the driver of this white muscle car was doing, on a rather busy street somewhere in the United States, a little too confident in his drifting abilities. And while he did not crash, he came inches from hitting a parked Benz, after he eventually lost control of the wheel.
A nearby police officer witnessed the whole thing and rushed to the scene with the emergency lights on. So, do you think that this is where the video, shared at the beginning of the month on Instagram by mustangfans_, ends? Nope, because what happened next was almost as stupid as the dangerous stunt that could have ended badly.
The officer stopped next to the Mustang, as the driver started reversing. At this point, we thought that he will immediately pull over next to the sidewalk, but as a matter of fact, he drove off, looking to escape the long arm of the law. The police started pursuing him, and this is where the video ends. Still, considering that they already had the license plate, it’s not like they didn’t find him.
This is actually the third Ford Mustang crash that we covered this week. In the other two, we saw a Bullitt acting as a lawn mower as it was leaving a car meet in the Netherlands. Fortunately, both the car and the occupants walked away unscathed, which is more than we can say about the second incident, in which the driver confused the throttle with the brake. That one ended with the car violently hitting a palm tree after it narrowly avoided a crossover, and it was all caught on CCTV.
