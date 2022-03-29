Tree-Hugging Ford Mustang Caught on CCTV, Stupid Crash Is Stupid

I’ve always wondered how people confuse the accelerator with the brake, but then again, almost everything that I have ever made fun of has happened to me in one way or another, so, let's keep a straight face, shall we?
As a result, I’m only laughing at supercar owners for not being able to afford a hypercar or the occasional millionaire who thinks the older AMG S 63 is the ultimate ride (just don’t tell my neighbor).
So, since the gas-brake switcheroo is a serious topic, I’ll try and keep it pun-free, otherwise, the driving Gods might switch the right pedal with the left (or middle) one, and I too might find myself filmed on CCTV while violently stopping in a stationary object, much like the driver of this Ford Mustang.
The man behind the wheel of the open-top pony car is on the verge of becoming famous, as the video that shows him crashing into a tree has gathered more than 150,000 views at @supercar.fails at the time of writing. The clip is only 8 seconds long and starts with the Mustang driver narrowly avoiding a crossover after presumably confusing the gas with the brake.
You can see it go airborne for a brief moment, a clear indication that it had been out of control for quite a while. Next, the convertible can be seen crossing the road, only to get to a palm tree on the other side, which it violently hit. The impact was so brutal that it ruined the whole front end of the car, deploying its airbags, too.
By the looks of it, the occupants were badly shaken, but at least they did not seem to have sustained any serious injuries. Oh, we don’t know when or where this accident happened, because the Instagram page that has shared the video hasn’t said anything about it, so your guess is as good as ours.
