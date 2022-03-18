Crashed in Six Seconds: Ford Mustang Hits Bus in True Face-Palm Accident

It’s always the guy with the Mustang that keeps crashing, right? Actually, that would be a no, because Dodge Challengers have been known to pull similar stunts that end with a visit to the mechanic.
However, in this peculiar incident, it was a Ford Mustang that made the person holding the camera laugh, because it went from standing still to crashing into a bus in just a few seconds.
Captured on camera, with the video shared in Reddit’s ‘well that sucks’ thread, the episode started with the impatient Mustang driver honking the horn, apparently annoyed by what seemed to be a traffic jam. And since no pony car, especially a GT350 (that looks and sounds like a real Shelby, doesn't it?), can be stuck behind two motorcycles and a bus, he steered right, trying to gain a few positions.
Shortly after passing the riders, the driver stepped on the gas, causing the back end to lose traction. By then, he was already too close to the bus to avoid the impact, and ended up hitting it with its left front side. In turn, the bus appears to have touched another vehicle that was stationary, thus involving even more people in this face-palm accident that could have been easily avoided if the person holding the wheel of the Mustang wasn’t so cocky.
As for the where and when parts of the story, it appears to be a few months old, and probably from India considering that a Tata Nano is visible at one point. Also, the clip was filmed in such a low resolution that it made it impossible to try and catch a glimpse of the license plates, though they were yellow, if that tells you anything, and the ‘Stang, which is going to need some love in order to return to its initial shine, is a left-hand drive car.
