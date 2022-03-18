Emerald Green Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Looks Pure Evil With Custom TopCar INFERNO Body Kit

Coupe-style SUVs have become increasingly popular to the point where they are no longer exclusive to premium German carmakers. However, if you want brand recognition, you certainly cannot go wrong with something like a BMW X6, Mercedes GLE, Audi Q8 or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
We’re here to talk about the GLE, specifically, which is now in its second-generation as an SUV Coupe model, and fourth generation overall (W167).
Personally, I really like the GLE Coupe. It’s a smooth operator. Supremely comfortable over long distances, excellent around town (very easy to drive), and quite strong with regards to build quality and available power units.
The flagship spec GLE Coupe is of course the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ variant, with its 603 hp (612 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. However, for the 2022 model year, the highest you can swing for in the U.S. is the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, which produces 429 hp (435 ps) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, enough for a 0-60 mph (97 kph) sprint of 5.3 seconds. It's nowhere near as quick as the 63 version, obviously.
The latter is on full display here courtesy of tuner TopCar Design. It’s wearing Emerald Green on the outside, in contrast with TopCar’s INFERNO body kit and massive 23-inch Shark Style 2.0 wheels.
As for what this INFERNO package consists of, you have the front lip, front side splitters (four pieces), LED lights, grille trim, custom emblems, side skirts, fender extensions (10 pieces), rear splitter, rear bumper diffuser, rear spoiler, mirror covers, plus the hood, all made from carbon fiber.
The end result is sure to turn a lot of heads in traffic, whether it’s in admiration or disdain – sometimes there’s a very thin line between the two, especially when it comes to passenger vehicles with exterior modifications.
Personally, I really like the GLE Coupe. It’s a smooth operator. Supremely comfortable over long distances, excellent around town (very easy to drive), and quite strong with regards to build quality and available power units.
The flagship spec GLE Coupe is of course the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ variant, with its 603 hp (612 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. However, for the 2022 model year, the highest you can swing for in the U.S. is the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, which produces 429 hp (435 ps) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, enough for a 0-60 mph (97 kph) sprint of 5.3 seconds. It's nowhere near as quick as the 63 version, obviously.
The latter is on full display here courtesy of tuner TopCar Design. It’s wearing Emerald Green on the outside, in contrast with TopCar’s INFERNO body kit and massive 23-inch Shark Style 2.0 wheels.
As for what this INFERNO package consists of, you have the front lip, front side splitters (four pieces), LED lights, grille trim, custom emblems, side skirts, fender extensions (10 pieces), rear splitter, rear bumper diffuser, rear spoiler, mirror covers, plus the hood, all made from carbon fiber.
The end result is sure to turn a lot of heads in traffic, whether it’s in admiration or disdain – sometimes there’s a very thin line between the two, especially when it comes to passenger vehicles with exterior modifications.