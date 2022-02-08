Dodge Challenger Bites the Curb in Failed Drifting Attempt, Mustang Drivers Know the Pain

More on this:

1 Dodge Demon Crashes while Drag Racing Classic Camaro, Damage Looks Bad

2 Dodge Demon vs. Ford Mustang Drag Race Ends in a Crash

3 Mustang Driver Crashes into His Brother's Porsche after Ridiculous Pass Attempt

4 Teens Steal Three Dodge Hellcats, Make It Less Than a Mile Before They Crash

5 2016 Mustang Shelby GT350 Driver Crashes into Crowd as He Leaves Cars and Coffee