Video: Police Spots Dodge Challenger Drifting and Crashing, Throws Driver's @$$ in Jail

More on this:

1 Ferrari Enzo Loses Battle Against Tree in the Netherlands, Presumably During Test Drive

2 Two YouTubers Sentenced After Filming Themselves Driving Over 120 MPH

3 California Cracks Down On Sideshow Participants With New Law

4 Challenger Hellcat Driver Tries to Look Cool, Flips a Silverado Over Instead

5 Rare Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition Crashed After Only 296 Miles