Ford Mustang Bullitt Driver Needs More of That Skill Pill, Laughs as Drifting Goes Wrong

Expensive rides leaving a car meet; the driver of a Ford Mustang wanting to show off; a little too déjà vu-ish if you ask us, but hey, here we are again, reporting on the pony car doing what it’s famously known for: crashing – or nearly crashing in this instance.
As someone in the comments section on YouTube said, this “poor Mustang just wanted to plow into the crowd,” but fortunately, bystanders were nowhere in the vicinity. Thus, it ended up leaving the road and ruining the grass, as it did a 180 subsequent to its driver hitting the throttle.
On the bad side, it’s going to need a proper wash to get the green stuff out of its wheels, and since there was no curb to dent them, the cocky owner dodged a rather expensive Bullitt (pun intended). When he realized that no harm was done, he started laughing, and simply drove away without trying to show off again, which was for the best, because the side of the road was filled with all kinds of obstacles.
Part of a larger compilation that shows a whole bunch of expensive rides, the clip was filmed at the Superfastdriversclub event in the Netherlands. The action starts at the 3:40 mark with the Ford Mustang Bullitt entering a roundabout and going all-in on the right pedal shortly after. It’s clear that the driver still needs a lot of practice in order to tame his otherwise rare muscle car, built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bullitt movie starring Steve McQueen.
Besides a few visual upgrades, the Mustang Bullitt features several technical enhancements as well, including the powertrain control module lifted from the Shelby GT350. Its tuned 5.0-liter V8 produces a little over 450 hp in the European configuration, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive.
On the bad side, it’s going to need a proper wash to get the green stuff out of its wheels, and since there was no curb to dent them, the cocky owner dodged a rather expensive Bullitt (pun intended). When he realized that no harm was done, he started laughing, and simply drove away without trying to show off again, which was for the best, because the side of the road was filled with all kinds of obstacles.
Part of a larger compilation that shows a whole bunch of expensive rides, the clip was filmed at the Superfastdriversclub event in the Netherlands. The action starts at the 3:40 mark with the Ford Mustang Bullitt entering a roundabout and going all-in on the right pedal shortly after. It’s clear that the driver still needs a lot of practice in order to tame his otherwise rare muscle car, built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bullitt movie starring Steve McQueen.
Besides a few visual upgrades, the Mustang Bullitt features several technical enhancements as well, including the powertrain control module lifted from the Shelby GT350. Its tuned 5.0-liter V8 produces a little over 450 hp in the European configuration, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive.