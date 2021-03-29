2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Demands Icon Status With 300-Miles on Its Coyote V8

The original 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt is officially the world’s most expensive Mustang. Someone paid $3.74 million for it at auction last year, and the car was far from mint condition. Of course, after having conquered the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world with its performance in the movie Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen, we reckon that one day that Mustang will be borderline priceless.

28 photos