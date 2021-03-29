2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Demands Icon Status With 300-Miles on Its Coyote V8

The original 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt is officially the world’s most expensive Mustang. Someone paid $3.74 million for it at auction last year, and the car was far from mint condition. Of course, after having conquered the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world with its performance in the movie Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen, we reckon that one day that Mustang will be borderline priceless.
If you haven’t seen the movie Bullitt, you can still find the car chase that saw the Mustang take on a Dodge Charger on YouTube. It’s 10 minutes and 53 seconds long, and it took a full three weeks to film, as a focus was placed on realism and the actual feeling of speed.
In 2018, Ford decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that movie by unveiling the latest Bullitt edition Mustang GT at NAIAS. Like the original, the car featured a Dark Highland Green exterior, a custom instrument panel, dashboard stitching, optional Recaro seats, and so on. Its six-speed manual gearbox was mated to the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, but power was increased to 480 hp (486 PS).
What we have here is a low-mileage example that’s going to the highest bidder through Bring a Trailer. It’s wearing all the right Bullitt bits, such as the badges, Bang & Olufsen sound system, MagneRide damping, red Brembo brakes, black accents, LED headlights, and black five-spoke 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
There’s Ebony leather inside with green contrast stitching, Bullitt badges on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, door sills and glovebox, plus a white shifter knob, dual-zone climate control, and the Bullitt Electronics Package. The latter consists of blind-spot monitoring, voice-activated sat-nav system, and the previously mentioned sound system.
Most of all, the car has just 300 miles (483 km) on the clock, which means it’s basically brand new. Unfortunately, it will likely never match the original in terms of its status as an automotive icon.
