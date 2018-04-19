Original 1968 Bullitt Mustang to Be Shown in Washington

The world tour on which the 1968 Ford Mustang that inspired generations with its performance in the Bullitt movie is continuing its world tour, just as promised since February. The next stop for the car is Washington, D.C.

“To see the Bullitt under glass within steps of the Smithsonian museums, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument is a fitting tribute to automobiles that have transcended utility to become truly iconic examples of America’s culture,” said Mustang chief engineer Carl Widmann.



The original Bullitt Mustang was first presented by Ford at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, after through stroke of luck made the car's owner contact the carmaker.



There have been two 1968 Mustang GT fastbacks used in the Bullit movie. The first, used in many of the jumps during the famous chase scene, was so severely damaged that it had to be sent to the scrapyard. The surviving one was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, Sean Kiernan, in 1974.



The car began a world tour earlier this year, with its first appearance taking place at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in March.



Ford also launched this year a limited edition of the 2018 Mustang. The special car has 480 horsepower on tap, delivered by the 5.0-liter V8 engine. As compared to the GT version of the Mustang, the Bullitt is eight mph faster, reaching a top speed of 163 mph.

In the U.S., the Dark Highland Green-painted Bullitt is the third most expensive 2019 Mustang. It costs $46,595 plus $900 for the destination and delivery fee. By comparison, the original 1968 Ford Mustang which stared in the movie has an estimated worth of around $4 million.