Dacia Duster Sport EV Rendering Shows Futuristic Crossover With Refined Design

Romanian budget automaker Dacia is currently in the midst of an upmarket journey, with parent company Renault's recently-announced Renaulution corporate strategy accelerating the process. And independent artists, whose voices are stronger than ever these days, haven't failed to notice Dacia's transformation. In fact, as the rendering we have here comes to show, they're contributing to the growth.
The oddly-named Renault plan, which is set to bring us no fewer than 24 new vehicles through 2025, has already showed Dacia is set to move into the SUV C-segment. Recently unveiled, the Bigster concept previews a 4.6-meter long high-rider that will sit above the Duster that currently tops the Dacia range.
While the rugged-looking Bigster stays true to the Dacia design identity, which involves a no-frills approach, the show car's new-age appearance is no accident. You see, the third-generation Logan sedan and Sandero hatchback have already showcased a more dynamic approach to the said brand identity.
Well, Romanian pixel master Ticarat Alexandru-Calin, whose efforts don't seem to be oficially linked to the brand, has decided to expand the carmaker's lineup into the world of funky/sporty crossovers.
As such, the artist, who is no stranger to dreaming up futuristic Dacia models, has come up with a Duster derivative we've decided to call "Sport," thanks to its dynamic appearance.
Truth be told, the roots for such a proposal, which would be offered alongside the standard Duster, are already in the Dacia DNA. As it has been the case with the original Duster concept of 2009, the newcomer sports a mix between a sleek body and a generous ground clearance.
As the artist explains, the inspiration process for the front end came from the facial features exhibited by spiders (hey, some find the creatures adorable when viewed from up close). Then again, if such a model were to borrow the Renault CMF-B platform, which also serves the new Logan/Sandero and the second-generation Nissan Juke, it could offer an even funkier visual approach than the last.
The posterior of the five-door proposal comes with a simple, curvy approach, which confirms the fact that such a machine would be fit for both the urban landscape and rugged terrain. After all, we have to keep in mind that the Duster is extremely capable off the beaten path, with this being one of its top-selling points.
However, while the Duster, which is now in its second generation, is expected to receive a mid-cycle update next year, it still rides on an older Renault platform, We can think of a different pathway for the model portrayed in this rendering, one that involves the charging station rather than the fuel pump.
Sure, Dacia hasn't shown any intention of building such a vehicle. But, since we're taking a walk down fantasy lane, we could imagine the Duster Sport coming in EV form. After all, the automaker is set to start deliveries of its first-ever battery-powered model, the Spring city car, later this year. And with the recent opening of the order books showing massive interest in the model, Dacia should be tempted to pursue an aggressive expansion of its all-electric range.
