2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Special Edition MSRP Set At $46,595

From $46,595 plus $900 for the destination and delivery fee. That’s the price of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, and it’s top dollar for special edition based on the GT Premium. Priced at $39,190, the basis for the Bullitt comes in at $46,285 if you tick the 401A Premium Plus Package and GT Performance Package off the options list.

What else do you get in addition to the exterior finish inspired by the Ford Mustang GT 390 driven by Steve McQueen in the 1968 movie that bears the same name as the special edition? For starters, more power than the GT Premium. In this specification, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 churns out



Top speed has also increased by 8 miles per hour, with the Bullitt capable of hitting 163 mph (262 km/h) on full song. The secret to this performance increase comes in the form of a larger throttle body (87 millimeters), the intake manifold from the Shelby GT350, and an ECU with more aggressive calibration compared to the bone-stock GT.



The NitroPlate quad-pipe active exhaust system with black finishers is also standard, as are the torque-thrust aluminum wheels and red Brembo brake calipers. Chrome accents for the grille and windows, faux gas cap with the Bullitt logo, and green stitching on the dashboard, door panels, center console, and seats are featured too. If Dark Highland Green isn’t your thing, customers can opt for Shadow Black.



A word of warning, though. The horsepower and torque ratings of the Bullitt are possible with



93-octane fuel, so don't forget to get the premium stuff when you fill 'er up!

"The new Bullitt will be every bit as cool and charismatic as the original '68 Mustang," commented Corey Holter, Ford Motor Company car group marketing manager. "Since its introduction earlier this year, Ford dealers have been fielding calls from customers wanting to know when they can order this unique piece of automotive history."