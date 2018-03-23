autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Ford Teams Up with Mahindra for New Compact SUV and Electric Vehicle

23 Mar 2018, 10:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
In a bid to create more region-specific vehicles, Ford announced on Friday it has partnered with Indian group Mahindra for the co-development of a compact SUV and an electric vehicle for India and emerging markets.
19 photos
The SUV to be built by the two will be based on a Mahindra platform and will be meant for the midsize sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) segment. The resulting car will be branded both as a Ford and as a Mahindra and sold independently.

There is no information made available about the electric vehicle to be jointly developed. Ford did say however that together with the Indians they will also work on developing new suite of connected car solutions.

As per the agreement, Mahindra will be granted access to global emerging markets through Ford’s manufacturing and distribution network, and in return, the Indians will facilitate the American carmaker’s plans for a more solid presence in India.

“Ford is committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies, and services that fit the lifestyles and preferences of Indian consumers,” said Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets.

“Listening to our customers and incorporating their future needs is the core premise of this collaboration. With utility vehicles and electrification as key focus areas, we are glad to see the progress our two companies have made.”

To make plans inked this week a reality, teams from both companies will work together for a period of up to three years, trying to find some other ways the two can explore together.

Ford sees India as one of its powerful future markets, after failing to make a lasting impression in neighboring China.

On the world’s largest automotive market, Ford has two ongoing partnerships, one with Changan Automobile Group and another Jiangling Motors Group, but their performance on the local market is declining.

According to NDTV, the American carmaker’s sales dropped by 6 percent last year, while for the first two months of 2018 the drop is much steeper, 23 percent.
Ford Mahindra India China
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
FORD models:
FORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVFORD RAPTORFORD RAPTOR Small PickupAll FORD models  
 
 