Bullitt Mustang Returns For The 2019 Model Year As Limited Edition

The King of Cool, a Mustang, and baddies in a Charger. It’s been 50 years since that memorable chase scene became the stuff of Hollywood legends, and the Ford Motor Company couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate Bullitt’s anniversary and Steve McQueen with a limited-run Mustang GT.
Available in Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green, the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt took center stage at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. It was presented by none other than the iconic actor’s granddaughter, Molly.

Coming to Ford dealerships in the summer of 2018, the Bullitt Mustang is beautified by exclusive badging, subtle chrome accents, and green accent stitching for the optional Recaro black leather-trimmed seats. Standard features include the 12-inch LCD instrument cluster and lots of ponies.

Ford tells that the Coyote V8 develops “at least 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque,” topping out at 163 miles per hour on full song. The 5.0-liter engine benefits from an open-air induction system and 87-mm throttle bodies, and the intake manifold from the Shelby GT350 Mustang.

The burbling V8 sings the song of its people through an active exhaust system, which is complemented by black-painted exhaust tips. Being a tribute to the GT 390 from the movie, the newcomer boasts 19-inch torque thrust aluminum wheels and a set of red-painted Brembo brake calipers.

In addition to the body-hugging Recaro seats, customers of the 2019 Bullitt Mustang can choose two more options from the list. The first is MagneRide semi-active suspension, and the second is baptized Bullitt Electronic Package. Despite the pompous name, what you get are Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Information System, better audio, memory function for the driver’s seat, and satellite navigation for the SYNC 3 infotainment.

“When making a Bullitt, there are certain things it absolutely must have,” declared Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. “It has to have the right attitude, it has to be unique in some way from a Mustang GT, and more than anything, it has to be badass.”

