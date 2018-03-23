Spyshots: Is this the Mini Bronco Ford Teased Last Week?

More on this:

1 Ford Teams Up with Mahindra for New Compact SUV and Electric Vehicle

2 2019 Ford Mondeo Facelift Spied for the First Time in Sweden

3 Ford Sensors to Map Parking Lots and Inform Other Cars of Empty Spaces

4 Kids Come Up With Idea of Capturing Rain to Clean Windscreens, Ford Steps In

5 Ford's Innovation Center in Dearborn Is Busy "Innovating" a Tesla Model 3