Spyshots: Is this the Mini Bronco Ford Teased Last Week?

23 Mar 2018, 11:18 UTC ·
Perhaps the most impressive part of the new Ford Fiesta comes from its Active version, which looks like it could step off the road. So why would the Blue Oval test a truly rugged Fiesta, as hinted by the spyshots sitting in front of you? Well, for one thing, this is a test mule and you shouldn't expect it to become a member of the Fiesta range. Instead, we could be looking at an early prototype for the Mini Bronco Ford teased last week.
Zoom in on the prototype and you'll notice that the vehicle is both longer and wider than the Fiesta - the chopped up chassis (think: elongation) has been gifted with flared wheel arches, which accommodate the wider tracks. Then there are the wheels - while the Fiesta features four wheel bolts, this tester comes in five-lug form.

Now, you might point out that Ford already has a Fiesta-sized crossover, with the new EcoSport having been cast in this role. Nevertheless, while the EcoSport is a budget offering, we're talking about a premium proposal here.

This brings us to the fact that, while showing the new Bronco to journalists last week (the offroader was hidden under a veil), the Blue Oval also shared a teaser image of a mini Bronco, which you'll find in the spyshots gallery above.

The compact proposal doesn't have a name yet, while the said image hasn't been accompanied by any details. Nevertheless, the thing should follow the premium aura expected for the new Bronco.

Speaking of which, this kind of market positioning isn't without its risks, since one the original Bronco was relatively affordable.

Returning to the yet unnamed baby SUV, this could also be used to fight models such as the Volkswagen T-Roc - while certain rumors talk about Ford developing two models (a normal one and the said upmarket mini Bronco), this doesn't seem too plausible.

The newcomer should land in 2020, which means we have plenty of time to get under its camouflaged skin.
