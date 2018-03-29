autoevolution
Ford Mustang Bullitt Now Delivers 480 HP, Available for Order in the U.S.

29 Mar 2018
by
The limited edition Bullitt version of the Ford Mustang can now be ordered at the carmaker’s dealers across the U.S., for prices still undisclosed. And it packs a mightier punch.
In the initial announcement, made back in January, Ford claimed the new Bullitt would have an output of 475 hp. That, apparently, changed, and now those willing to own a piece of automotive history, be it in this remake car of the 1968 classic, will benefit from 480 horsepower on tap, delivered by the 5.0-liter V8 engine.

As compared to the GT version of the Mustang, the Bullitt is eight mph faster, reaching a top speed of 163 mph.

There will be little giving the car away on the road. Ford chose to fit few badges on the inside and outside of the car. What would make the Bullitt stand out among other Mustangs are the two colors available, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green.

The colors of choice to match on the interior are accent stitching in green on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.

The single adornment hinting at Steve McQueen’s character is the circular faux gas cap Bullitt logo at the rear center.

“The new Bullitt will be every bit as cool and charismatic as the original ’68 Mustang,” promises Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager.

“Since its introduction earlier this year, Ford dealers have been fielding calls from customers wanting to know when they can order this unique piece of automotive history.”

The Bullitt namesake has been revived after Ford tracked down the original Ford Mustang used by Steve McQueen in the 1968 movie. Both cars were presented at the beginning of the year, during the North American International Auto Show.

The new Mustang will also have a European version, which for some reason will be less powerful than the one sold in the U.S.: 457 hp. It will also feature an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard.
