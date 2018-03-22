2019 Ford Mondeo Facelift Spied for the First Time in Sweden

While most Volkswagen and Audis are offered in America later than Europe, Ford does things the other way around, at least with its mid-size sedan. It's been a couple of years since the Fusion facelift debuted at 2016's Detroit Auto Show. However, the Mondeo version has only now begun being developed.

13 photos



The current generation of the Mondeo was launched at the end of 2014, so its updates might be ready this year. There's one significant difference between the two sedans, and that's the fact that Europeans get a hatchback opening.



The front end confuses us with its mixture of Titanium trim and base model headlights. However, the back is ready. Just like the 2019 Fusion shown a couple of days ago, we see brand new taillights and a redesigned trunk.



Nothing is known about the engine range, but we suspect the 2019 Mondeo will make full use of the new EcoBlue 2-liter diesel engine. This has recently been presented on the



This gutsy engine would replace the 2.0 TDCi 210 HP and sit alongside the 2.0 EcoBoost at the top of the range. Such a high-powered Ford sedan would be an excellent competitor for the Volkswagen Passat, which is also getting a facelift soon.



Of course, the Mondeo will continue to have less gutsy mills, like the 1-liter EcoBoost or 1.5-liter diesel. In addition to the standard 6-speed manual, Ford is probably going to offer this car with its new 8-speed automatic. Some high-end models will also have all-wheel-drive.



Inside, the SYNC 3 infotainment system will make a world of difference. New safety systems are also going to be offered, perhaps as standard. A prototype was spotted undergoing winter testing in Northern Sweden. The weird thing is that Ford seems to have put camouflage over the old body style, as the American model features completely different bumpers that wouldn't fit with this bumper.The current generation of the Mondeo was launched at the end of 2014, so its updates might be ready this year. There's one significant difference between the two sedans, and that's the fact that Europeans get a hatchback opening.The front end confuses us with its mixture of Titanium trim and base model headlights. However, the back is ready. Just like the 2019 Fusion shown a couple of days ago, we see brand new taillights and a redesigned trunk.Nothing is known about the engine range, but we suspect the 2019 Mondeo will make full use of the new EcoBlue 2-liter diesel engine. This has recently been presented on the Edge with 150, 190 and 238 horsepower , the latter being a bi-turbo.This gutsy engine would replace the 2.0 TDCi 210and sit alongside the 2.0 EcoBoost at the top of the range. Such a high-powered Ford sedan would be an excellent competitor for the Volkswagen Passat, which is also getting a facelift soon.Of course, the Mondeo will continue to have less gutsy mills, like the 1-liter EcoBoost or 1.5-liter diesel. In addition to the standard 6-speed manual, Ford is probably going to offer this car with its new 8-speed automatic. Some high-end models will also have all-wheel-drive.Inside, the SYNC 3 infotainment system will make a world of difference. New safety systems are also going to be offered, perhaps as standard.