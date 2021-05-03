2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Steeda Steve McQueen Edition VIN 001 Is Up for Grabs

Succeeded by the Mach 1, the Bullitt is a limited edition of the Mustang GT with unique styling cues and a more potent Coyote V8 engine. The Bullitt offered by Russo and Steele is a little more special because of Florida-based Steeda Performance and a plaque that reads 001.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is the very first Steve McQueen Edition Mustang Bullitt modified by the go-faster shop. Developed with the blessing of Chad McQueen, the muscly coupe features 20-inch aluminum wheels and Nitto NT555 G2 rubber shoes that measures 275 by 35 and 315 by 35.
Of the 30-odd individual upgrades that morph the Bullitt into a Steve McQueen Edition, this fellow also flexes billet aluminum sway bar mounts, larger sway bars with billet ends, a subframe alignment kit and support brace, subframe bushings, dual-rate springs on every corner, a bump steer kit, tuned shock absorbers, camber plates, and a K-member support brace. The list of hardware improvements continues with a Whipple supercharger.
The blower helps the Coyote V8 belt out approximately 825 horsepower at the crankshaft and tire-smoking torque on 91-octane gasoline. All that fury is harnessed by a six-speed manual, but the selling vendor doesn’t mention if the Getrag MT82 has been improved with a heavy-duty clutch kit.
Moving on to exterior design, the Steve McQueen Edition features slightly more aggressive front aero than your regular Bullitt Mustang. The decklid emblem and hood strut kit also need to be mentioned, while the interior benefits from unique floor mats and sill plates. This particular example further sweetens the deal with a short-throw shifter, a rear-seat delete, four-point roll bar, and Recaro bucket seats with six-point Safecraft harnesses.
A properly beautiful machine worthy of the name it has been given, VIN 001 has been listed for sale without a price tag. Steeda used to charge $22,995 for the entry-level package when the Steve McQueen Edition was in production, which means that you’re looking at a very expensive car.
