Rare 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Pops Up in a Field, Rocks Numbers-Matching 440 Six Pack

With 9,509 units built, the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is not an extremely rare classic. But break it down to engines, and gearbox and you get a few hard-to-find combinations.
For instance, of the 9,509 R/Ts delivered in 1970, only 112 had the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 under the hood. The automatic cars are the rarest, with just 47 sold.
Then there's the R/T fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six Pack V8, of which only 684 were built. While 346 left the factory with a four-speed manual, only 187 were fitted with automatic gearboxes. The blue and rusty Charger you're looking at is one of those cars.
Discovered in a field by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this 1970 Charger R/T spent no fewer than 52 years with its original owner. And judging by the way it looks, it was retired from the road a few decades ago.
It's not clear whether it was kept in a barn or left outside all these years, but I'm tempted to say it had a roof over its head. At least that would explain why most of the white vinyl roof is still in place (but not salvageable).
But the blue and white livery is not the only interesting thing about this classic. This R/T was ordered with the SE package, which at the time included leather and vinyl bucket seats, a woodgrain steering wheel, and a matching woodgrain instrument panel. And this bundle alone makes the car even rarer.
The 1970 Charger Registry doesn't provide specific info on SE-equipped cars, but it is safe to say that only a few of the 440 Six Pack automatic muscle cars got the package, perhaps significantly fewer than 50.
And here's yet another thing that makes this field find a spectacular piece of the golden muscle car era. This Charger still rocks its numbers-matching 440 V8. Sure, it's missing the intake and it needs a lot of work to run again, but it's there and makes this Charger the perfect candidate for restoration.
The 440 Six Pack is one of three V8 engines that were available on the Charger R/T back in the day. A beefed version of the base 440 with three two-barrel carburetors, it was added to the options list in 1970 and generated 390 horsepower. It was the most powerful engine after the mighty and rare 426 Hemi.
So is this car going to spend the rest of its life on a field, alongside other derelict classics? Luckily, the guy who bought it from the original owner gave it away in a trade. And this could mean that the Charger will get the attention and restoration it deserves.
Then there's the R/T fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six Pack V8, of which only 684 were built. While 346 left the factory with a four-speed manual, only 187 were fitted with automatic gearboxes. The blue and rusty Charger you're looking at is one of those cars.
Discovered in a field by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this 1970 Charger R/T spent no fewer than 52 years with its original owner. And judging by the way it looks, it was retired from the road a few decades ago.
It's not clear whether it was kept in a barn or left outside all these years, but I'm tempted to say it had a roof over its head. At least that would explain why most of the white vinyl roof is still in place (but not salvageable).
But the blue and white livery is not the only interesting thing about this classic. This R/T was ordered with the SE package, which at the time included leather and vinyl bucket seats, a woodgrain steering wheel, and a matching woodgrain instrument panel. And this bundle alone makes the car even rarer.
The 1970 Charger Registry doesn't provide specific info on SE-equipped cars, but it is safe to say that only a few of the 440 Six Pack automatic muscle cars got the package, perhaps significantly fewer than 50.
And here's yet another thing that makes this field find a spectacular piece of the golden muscle car era. This Charger still rocks its numbers-matching 440 V8. Sure, it's missing the intake and it needs a lot of work to run again, but it's there and makes this Charger the perfect candidate for restoration.
The 440 Six Pack is one of three V8 engines that were available on the Charger R/T back in the day. A beefed version of the base 440 with three two-barrel carburetors, it was added to the options list in 1970 and generated 390 horsepower. It was the most powerful engine after the mighty and rare 426 Hemi.
So is this car going to spend the rest of its life on a field, alongside other derelict classics? Luckily, the guy who bought it from the original owner gave it away in a trade. And this could mean that the Charger will get the attention and restoration it deserves.