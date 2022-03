1974 Plymouth Gold Duster Sees Daylight After 30 Years, Flaunts Rare Snakeskin Roof

Mopar offered quite a few trim and option packages for the Duster in the 1970s. And all were named accordingly. The Feather Duster featured lightweight aluminum parts, while the Space Duster came with fold-down rear seats for enhanced cargo room. The Silver Duster had special stripes and a Boca Raton-style cloth interior. This 1974 coupe is of the Gold Duster variety.First introduced in 1970, the Gold Duster package added gold badging and stripes, a deluxe insulation package, and wall-to-wall carpeting. A fancied-up Duster, it also included a vinyl roof. Not only a rare feature on a Duster, but the top also had a snakeskin pattern. And amazingly enough, this 48-year-old coupe still has it in one piece.Finished in Gold Haze Metallic, a color that perfectly rounds off the Gold Duster package, this Plymouth spent more than 30 years in storage. And judging by its condition, it was kept in a heated garage instead of a barn. I guess this explains why the exotic roof is still in place.And yes, it's an authentic time capsule that still rocks most of its numbers-matching components, including the engine. Unfortunately, there's only an inline-six mill under the hood. The mill in question is a 225-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) six-cylinder, which was the mid-range option for the Gold Duster in 1974.Rated at 105 horsepower, it was far from impressive, but let's not forget that Plymouth's 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 was good for only 150 horses that year. The Malaise era was already in full swing in 1974.But there's good news in other departments. This Gold Duster has factory A/C and power steering, as well as AM radio and all of its original decals. And it's been recently serviced top to bottom, so it drives like new. Sure, there's a bit of surface rust to consider, but it can all be fixed with a mild restoration.If you fancy a bit of gold and snakeskin in your life, this Duster is being auctioned off by eBay seller "limitless_5721" as we speak. The bidding is at $8,600 as of this writing, with five more days to go. For reference, 1974 Dusters in excellent condition can fetch more than $30,000.